(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JPMorgan
Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed JPM's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this
release.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, strong funding flexibility, given its deposit-raising
capabilities
and uninterrupted access to the global capital markets through
an economic
cycle, strong liquidity profile, solid capital ratios, and
experienced
management team, which has deep bench strength.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity (CET1) ratio reached 11.7%
at March 31,
2016, which was above management's long-term minimum target of
11.0%. The ratio
has grown significantly in recent years, with an increase in
retained earnings
and the issuance of perpetual preferred securities, and the gap
with peers has
narrowed meaningfully. In first quarter 2016 (1Q16), the CET1
ratio under the
standardized approach was 11.9%; JPM expects the standardized
approach to be its
binding constraint over the near term, and is capitalizing
operating segments
accordingly.
In 2015, JPM reduced its estimated G-SIB surcharge by 100 bps,
to 3.5%, given an
approximate $200 billion decline in non-operating deposits, a
$22 billion
reduction in level 3 assets, and a $15 trillion decline in
notional derivative
amounts. Fitch views this meaningful reduction favorably, as it
puts the firm on
more equal footing with the peer group. Fitch believes JPM is
well positioned to
maintain compliance with Basel III capital requirements, given
the superior
earnings capacity of the bank.
JPM had another solid year of earnings performance on a core
basis in 2015.
Fitch estimates that pretax earnings were up about 1.9% year
over year,
adjusting for legal expenses, DVA/FVA, and other non-recurring
items of note, as
lower non-interest expense more than offset lower net revenue
and higher
provision expenses. Looking ahead to the balance of 2016, Fitch
expects a
continuation of strong core operating performance, although
credit costs will
remain a headwind as asset quality metrics rise from historical
lows, downgrades
in energy-related industries continue, and legal and regulatory
expenses remain
elevated. A continued focus on operational improvements is
expected to offset
the impact to some extent and management expects adjusted
expenses to be flat in
2016.
Exposure to the oil & gas industry was $42.1 billion at YE2015,
which
represented about 5.3% of the wholesale loan portfolio. About
$24 billion of the
exposure was investment grade, of which $4 billion was drawn,
and $18 billion
was non-investment grade, of which $9 billion was drawn.
Exposure to metals &
mining was $14 billion at YE2015, representing about 1.8% of the
wholesale loan
portfolio. Drawn exposure was $4.6 billion, of which 46% is
investment grade
(down from 55% at YE2014).
JPM added $529 million of reserves related to oil & gas and $162
million related
to metals & mining in 1Q16. The firm also experienced about $48
million of net
charge-offs in these sectors in the quarter and a $1 billion
uptick in
non-accrual loans. Using reasonable assumptions on draws and
downgrades and
considering spillover effects to related companies, the bank
believes additional
reserves could be about $500 million over the remainder of the
year, or 0.25% of
Tier 1 capital, although with a high degree of variability.
Wholesale reserves
were about 6.3% of drawn energy exposure at quarter-end.
Overall, Fitch believes
JPM's exposure to energy is manageable.
In March 2015, the firm's board authorized a $6.4 billion common
equity
repurchase program. The bank repurchased approximately $5.4
billion under that
authority through 1Q16, leaving about $1 billion of availability
under the
program. However, JPM received a non-objection from the Federal
Reserve
regarding incremental share repurchases of $1.88 billion through
the end of
2Q16, giving them aggregate remaining authority of about $2.9
billion. JPM's net
payout ratio was approximately 48% including share repurchases
in 2015. Fitch
believes the firm's capital plans are prudent.
On April 13, 2016, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and
the Federal
Reserve Board announced they had determined that JPM's
resolution plan was not
credible or would not facilitate an orderly resolution under the
U.S. Bankruptcy
Code. Areas of deficiency included liquidity, legal entity
rationalization,
governance mechanisms, and derivatives and trading activities.
If the bank fails
to remediate deficiencies by Oct. 1, 2016, it may be subject to
more stringent
prudential requirements. Fitch believes the bank will work
diligently to address
all deficiencies noted in the regulatory feedback.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
superior funding flexibility, strong liquidity, and stability in
capital ratios.
JPM has been relatively successful adapting its business model
to the evolving
regulatory landscape and is expected to continue to make
adjustments in order to
optimize its capital structure.
The VRs remain equalized between JPM and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of JPM and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate, between JPM and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes a
group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk at the operating company would be lower given total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC). All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless
of size, as
U.S. banks are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions
Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that JPM
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation has now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profile, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by JPM reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in JPM. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated
one-notch below the VR
for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four-notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger-contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries, as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and
Chase Bank USA,
N.A. are rated one-notch higher than the banks' IDRs and senior
unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one-notch above
JPM's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC
requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt
reduces the default
risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide
substantial
protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic
operating entities in
the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb
losses and
recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding
company debt
reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior
obligations.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries reflect
substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, liquidity
resources at JPM that could be extended to the bank, and access
to contingent
liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank advances. JPM's
and its
non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs, at 'F1', reflect
Fitch's view
that there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at
the bank,
particularly given their greater reliance on the holding company
for liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver
meaningful earnings growth, particularly in light of the current
regulatory
environment. Higher capital charges and what remain difficult
market conditions
present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to
seek more
aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory changes.
However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global franchise,
liquidity risk
management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage or
legal sanctions
that impact the firm's market position, and/or material asset
quality weakening
which pressures JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital.
Deterioration
in liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure
to address noted deficiencies in the firm's resolution plan
which results in
increased capital requirements and places the firm at a
competitive
disadvantage, could also pressure ratings. Further, significant
risk management
or operational failures that result in material losses to the
firm could also
result in a negative rating action.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given that its current rating level is among the highest
of its peer
group and of the global bank universe.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since JPM's SR and SRFs are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is
limited
likelihood that these ratings will change over the forseeable
future.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for JPM and its subsidiaries' subordinated debt and
other hybrid
capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in JPM's
VRs. The
securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change in JPM's
Long- and Short-Term IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Given that JPM's and the bank's VRs remain equalized, the bank's
ratings are
broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect
JPM's VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Senior shelf at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-Term subordinated at 'A'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006060
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.