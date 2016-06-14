(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
America's (BAC's)
Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A'/'F1'. The Outlooks
for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'
due to BAC's slowly improving earnings profile despite market
challenges, the
maintenance of good liquidity levels, satisfactory capital
ratios, and
materially lower litigation costs than at any point over the
last few years.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of BAC's rating and maintenance of the
Stable Outlook
reflect the company's slowly improving earnings profile while
maintaining a
strong liquidity position and satisfactory capital ratios.
Fitch believes that over time, the strength and earnings power
of BAC's core
franchises will start to be more evident. While the revenue and
market
environment for BAC as well as other banks continues to be
challenged, Fitch
continues to believe that BAC should be able to further improve
its earnings
performance through continued cost reductions, a greater
emphasis on simplifying
the company's operations, and through a more targeted use of
technology
solutions to drive efficiencies.
The key near-term opportunity for additional cost reductions
remains reductions
in the company's Legacy Assets & Servicing (LAS) segment. To
this end, as more
and more of BAC's problem loans and loans serviced are either
resolved or sold,
management should be able to continue to reduce headcount as
well as other
resources devoted to this segment.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects BAC to continue to invest in
technology to
digitize both back-office and middle-office processes as well as
develop more
technology-driven customer interfaces. While at least initially
costly, Fitch
believes these efforts will over time allow the company to more
aggressively
reduce costs and improve efficiencies out of its core
operations, as well as
improve customer retention and wallet share.
Additionally, Fitch continues to expect BAC to focus on the
ongoing efforts to
optimize its overall branch network through branch closings, the
introduction of
reformatted branches, as well as corresponding headcount
reductions across its
branch banking platform.
Some of this will come in the wake of certain technology
solutions described
above as well as through the continued implementation of the
company's 'Simplify
and Improve' program. This program is focused on reducing the
complexity of
BAC's operations and organization, and Fitch believes that
management is focused
on instilling the mind-set of BAC's 'Simplify and Improve'
program throughout
the company culture to help focus staff on continuous efficiency
improvements.
To the extent that management is successful in these various
efforts, Fitch
believes that BAC's efficiency ratio could drop to the low 60%
range over the
medium-term time horizon. Should management be successful in
this efficiency
ratio improvement such that BAC's earnings consistently reach or
exceed Fitch's
estimate of the company's cost of equity of between 10%-12%, it
could lead to
some upward rating momentum over a longer-term time horizon.
Potentially giving a further boost to the company's efficiency
ratio is the
possibility for short-term interest rates to eventually rise.
While the first
25-basis point rise in interest rates had a muted impact on the
company's first
quarter results, should more meaningful increases in short-term
interest rates
occur, BAC may benefit from a stronger net interest income (NII)
than some peers
given its proportionately larger retail deposit base. This
revenue pick-up would
increase the denominator of efficiency ratio calculations,
helping drive the
ratio lower over time.
Fitch continues to note that BAC's liquidity position is good
and continues to
be supported by its very strong retail deposit base. This is a
key advantage for
the company relative to some peers, and is supportive of today's
actions.
Fitch also notes that BAC's capital position remains
satisfactory for the
company's rating level, though it is below that of some of the
other
institutions covered in this peer review. As of the end of the
first quarter of
2016 (1Q16), BAC's pro forma fully phased-in Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under the advanced approaches (BAC's binding
constraint) was 10.1%,
up from 9.8% at YE2015. As noted this ratio is below the
averages of peer
institutions, though it does incorporate a significant component
of operational
risk weighted assets (RWA) in the denominator of the
calculation, which Fitch
believes adds some conservatism to the ratio.
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR), which as of 1Q16 was 6.8% at the parent company (5%
requirement)
and 7.4% (6% requirement) at its main bank subsidiary, Bank of
America, N.A.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Fitch notes that the VRs remain equalized between BAC and its
material operating
subsidiaries. The common VR of BAC and its operating companies
reflects the
correlated performance, or failure rate between the BAC and
these subsidiaries.
However, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities are
one-notch above BACs Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief
that the U.S.
single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of
total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial
holding company debt
reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries'
senior liabilities
relative to holding company senior debt.
Additionally, the 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of BAC's bank
subsidiaries are at the
lower of two potential Short-Term IDRs, mapping to an 'A'
Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating scale to reflect a greater reliance on wholesale
funding than
some smaller institutions. BAC's and its non-bank operating
companies'
Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less
surplus
liquidity at these entities than at the bank, particularly given
their greater
reliance on the holding company for liquidity.
Fitch notes that the MBNA Limited subsidiary is one-notch below
the IDR of BAC,
as Fitch views it as a strategically important subsidiary to the
overall
franchise. In addition, the ratings of Secured Asset Finance
Company, LLC are
based on parent-company guarantees, and are thus aligned with
the ratings of
BAC.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Merrill Lynch International (MLI) and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch
International Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of BAC whose
IDRs and debt
ratings are aligned with BHC's because of their core strategic
role in and
integration into the BHC group.
Fitch's Positive Outlook for BAC's material international
operating subsidiaries
reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as required by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB). The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief
that the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will thus
be sufficient to
recapitalize them.
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
as to additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
will include
host country clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of
internal TLAC and
whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant
because per Fitch's
criteria the agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount
of capital
available to that subsidiary to recapitalize it.
If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in
Fitch's opinion and
is pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings. Further, if
home- and host-country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is not
required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook will
be revised to
Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals is further
delayed beyond the
next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until there is clarity on these proposals.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF for BAC reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that MS
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation has now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participation in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
BAC's international entities have a support rating of '1', which
reflects
Fitch's view of institutional support for the entities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC are all
notched down
from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profile, which vary
considerably.
BAC's subordinated debt is one-notch down from BAC's VR, its
preferred stock is
five notches from the VR, which encompasses two notches for
non-performance and
three notches for loss severity, and BAC's trust preferred stock
is four notches
from the VR, encompassing two notches for non-performance and
two notches for
loss severity.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by BAC, reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in BAC. This is also supported by the FSB's proposal
to have internal
TLAC rank senior to regulatory capital at the operating company.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one-notch higher than senior debt ratings
reflecting the
deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given
depositor
preference in the U.S. BAC's international subsidiaries' deposit
ratings are at
the same level as their senior debt ratings because their
preferential status is
less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it difficult
to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited downside to BAC's ratings and notes that the
company's
ratings are likely near the lower end of their potential range.
As previously noted, further upside to BAC's VR would likely be
predicated on
continuing to improve the company's earnings performance such
that BAC's returns
consistently exceed those of peers as well as the company's cost
of equity,
which Fitch estimates to be in a range of approximately 10%-12%,
over an
extended period.
Fitch notes that this may cause BAC to look to further optimize
its business mix
by focusing on less capital-intensive businesses that carry
higher returns, such
as wealth and asset management.
Fitch notes that this would likely require BAC to sustainably
improve its
efficiency ratio to between 55%-60% through continued cost
reduction initiatives
and the realization of revenue growth opportunities over a
longer-term time
horizon.
While we believe that with continued execution of the company's
strategy,
management should at least be able to close the earnings gap
relative to peer
institutions and potentially leap some of the hurdles described
above. However,
should management be unable to achieve stronger profitability
metrics over a
longer-term time horizon, it is likely that ratings would remain
at current
levels.
Downside risks to ratings, while not expected, include any
remaining litigation
exposures or other unforeseen charges that result in a
significant net earnings
loss, or if the company's regulatory or tangible capital ratios
begin to decline
meaningfully over a multi-quarter period.
Additionally, while Fitch expects some continued credit
deterioration from the
company's energy-related borrowers, Fitch continues to believe
that this will be
absorbable within the context of the company's current earnings
performance.
However, should BAC's overall credit quality materially
deteriorate over the
near term such that it causes consecutive quarters of a net
loss, or the company
experience a severe and unexpected risk management failure, this
could also
negatively impact the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of
size, as U.S. banks
are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Thus subsidiary ratings would be
sensitive to any
change in BAC's VR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
as to additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years
MLI and and Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BAC's
IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SRs would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of support.
However, since
SRs were downgraded in May 2015, there is unlikely to be any
change to them.
BAC's international entities' SR of '1' is sensitive to any
change in Fitch's
views of potential institutional support for this entity.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in BAC's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the IDRs,
which are
sensitive to any change in the VRs, as the IDR receives a
one-notch uplift from
the VR. Thus, deposit ratings are ultimately sensitive to any
change in the VR.
]
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Long-Term deposit rating at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior secured debt at 'A'.
BofA Canada Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A'.
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'.
MBNA Corp.
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-Term senior shelf debt at 'A';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Senior Director
Julie Solar
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006061
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.