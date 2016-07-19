(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Challenges of Resolving
China's Debt
here
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 18 (Fitch) Recent measures by
Chinese
policymakers to reduce debt-servicing costs and to make credit
more accessible
for borrowers is fuelling China's ongoing credit boom, says
Fitch Ratings in a
report published today. The risks of asset quality and liquidity
shocks to the
banking system will continue to grow the longer that total
leverage grows. But
Fitch maintains that the likelihood of a full-blown crisis is
mitigated by
Chinese banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign
support.
Fitch expects policy measures fuelling credit growth to
continue, with
policymakers' GDP targets suggesting that credit growth will
remain strong.
These measures include lowering interest rates and bank
reserve-requirement
ratios, loosening of prudential controls, instructions to roll
over loans for
highly leveraged borrowers, and bigger roles for the policy
lenders. At the same
time, the authorities have been reluctant to allow more
corporate defaults or
for banks to crystallise losses at a faster pace, possibly for
fear that sudden
interruptions in debt-financing might trigger a credit crunch.
Credit expansion in China continues to outpace GDP growth,
causing total
leverage - mostly in the corporate and local government sectors
- to reach new
highs. Fitch-adjusted total social financing (FATSF) to GDP has
almost doubled
since the 2008 global financial crisis, reaching 243% at
end-2015, and Fitch
estimates that it could rise to 253% by end-2016.
Continued high leverage growth will push back resolution of the
banking sector's
asset-quality issues. Fitch views China's banks as first in line
to absorb most
of the losses from the build-up of credit, should they become
crystallised.
Banks will be central to any meaningful resolution of China's
debt overhang.
Fitch estimates that two-thirds of FATSF was held directly by
Chinese banks as
of end-2015, and much of the rest is connected to them through
the shadow
banking system.
It is likely that central government resources will be necessary
to supplement
banks' existing means - such as earnings and loss-absorption
buffers - to
resolve China's debt overhang. Expectations of substantial
losses have impeded
the ability of banks to recapitalise themselves through the
capital markets
alone.
A wholesale carve-out of non-performing assets is possible, as
had occurred in
the early 2000s, although unlikely to be imminent. However, we
do see more debt
migrating toward the sovereign balance sheet, beyond that of the
local
government debt swap programme.
The report, "Policymakers Fuelling China's Mounting Debt
Problems" is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+86 21 5097 3038
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong
Shanghai 200120, China
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.