(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Challenges of Resolving China's Debt here SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 18 (Fitch) Recent measures by Chinese policymakers to reduce debt-servicing costs and to make credit more accessible for borrowers is fuelling China's ongoing credit boom, says Fitch Ratings in a report published today. The risks of asset quality and liquidity shocks to the banking system will continue to grow the longer that total leverage grows. But Fitch maintains that the likelihood of a full-blown crisis is mitigated by Chinese banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign support. Fitch expects policy measures fuelling credit growth to continue, with policymakers' GDP targets suggesting that credit growth will remain strong. These measures include lowering interest rates and bank reserve-requirement ratios, loosening of prudential controls, instructions to roll over loans for highly leveraged borrowers, and bigger roles for the policy lenders. At the same time, the authorities have been reluctant to allow more corporate defaults or for banks to crystallise losses at a faster pace, possibly for fear that sudden interruptions in debt-financing might trigger a credit crunch. Credit expansion in China continues to outpace GDP growth, causing total leverage - mostly in the corporate and local government sectors - to reach new highs. Fitch-adjusted total social financing (FATSF) to GDP has almost doubled since the 2008 global financial crisis, reaching 243% at end-2015, and Fitch estimates that it could rise to 253% by end-2016. Continued high leverage growth will push back resolution of the banking sector's asset-quality issues. Fitch views China's banks as first in line to absorb most of the losses from the build-up of credit, should they become crystallised. Banks will be central to any meaningful resolution of China's debt overhang. Fitch estimates that two-thirds of FATSF was held directly by Chinese banks as of end-2015, and much of the rest is connected to them through the shadow banking system. It is likely that central government resources will be necessary to supplement banks' existing means - such as earnings and loss-absorption buffers - to resolve China's debt overhang. Expectations of substantial losses have impeded the ability of banks to recapitalise themselves through the capital markets alone. A wholesale carve-out of non-performing assets is possible, as had occurred in the early 2000s, although unlikely to be imminent. However, we do see more debt migrating toward the sovereign balance sheet, beyond that of the local government debt swap programme. The report, "Policymakers Fuelling China's Mounting Debt Problems" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Jack Yuan Associate Director Financial Institutions +86 21 5097 3038 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building 8 Century Avenue, Pudong Shanghai 200120, China Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Justin Patrie Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.