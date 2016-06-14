(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Better-than-expected 2015
budgetary outturns and
the prospect of smaller cuts in state grants will ease the
near-term impact of
stagnating revenues and inflexible spending on French local and
regional
governments (LRGs), Fitch Ratings says. But these structural
challenges remain,
meaning that operating performance will continue to weaken.
INSEE data last month showed that French LRGs posted an overall
budget surplus
(before debt repayment) of EUR0.7bn last year, compared with a
EUR4.6bn net
deficit in 2014. Overall revenues grew by 0.8%, but overall
spending fell by
1.3%. This was mostly due to a reduction in capex.
Meanwhile, the French government said it would halve a planned
cut in transfers
to municipalities in 2017 to EUR1bn. If approved by parliament,
this could
support municipal budgets (including those of municipal
groupings) in that year.
This measure will benefit the cities and their groupings, which
together account
for 56% of the total state grant cuts planned in 2015-2017. It
will not apply to
departments and regions.
Nevertheless, operating performance is still set to weaken as
pressure on
budgets grows. Cuts in state grants to LRGs planned for
2015-2017 will still
total EUR10bn, or a drop of nearly 20%, with a material impact
on budget
revenues. Declining margins have already forced a significant
reduction in LRGs'
capex, which fell by 8.4% in 2014 and almost 10% in 2015.
Further capex reduction may be harder to achieve. LRGs account
for more than 70%
of total national public investment in France, keeping capex
needs high,
especially for regions engaged in transport projects. At the
municipal level,
where capex cuts have been most pronounced, we think capex will
take up most of
the extra EUR1bn available in 2017 from the smaller cut in state
transfers.
Controlling operating expenditure will therefore be important
for LRGs to
maintain sound operating balances, and this is challenging
because of the lower
flexibility of opex than capex. Decentralisation of spending
responsibilities
has increased staff costs, and high unemployment makes it hard
to curtail some
benefits spending, putting departments' budgets under greater
pressure. The
departments and central government are discussing changes to the
system for
funding social benefits, including the mix between department
and central
government spending, to try to ease the departments' budget
pressures.
The adoption of the indicative local public spending target in
2014, which sets
non-binding maximum expenditure growth targets for LRGs of 1.9%
this year and
2.0% in 2017, gives LRGs an incentive to control spending. Staff
spending
reviews, the gradual consolidation of some inter-municipal
services, and
economies of scale following the 2016 regional mergers may also
help contain
spending in the medium and long term..
Economic growth (Fitch forecasts real GDP to rise 1.4% this year
and next) may
contribute to revenue growth, although this is uncertain.
Economic growth
accelerated last year but revenue growth almost halved from 1.5%
in 2014, and
tax pressure on households and companies may limit the scope for
tax rises.
We therefore expect French LRGs' overall operating margin to
continue to weaken
to below 19% in 2017, from nearly 20% in 2014 and 2015.
LRGs' outstanding debt rose 3.9% in 2015 to EUR184.5bn. Low
interest rates and
the ability to part-finance capex from cash reserves should
continue to limit
the need for additional borrowing. Our stable outlook for French
LRGs in 2016
reflects their low debt burden relative to EU peers, and their
fiscal
flexibility.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
8225">Click here for "Fitch International Public Finance 2015
Transition and
Default Study".
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
8660">Click here for "International Local and Regional
Governments Rating
Criteria".
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
