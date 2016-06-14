(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas's
(BNPP)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The bank's debt ratings have also
been affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The ratings have been affirmed in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review of
the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise
12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect the well-balanced and diversified franchise
of BNPP,
including a strong footprint in selected European retail
markets, sizeable
consumer finance, wealth management and insurance operations.
This business
model has allowed the bank to generate resilient earnings across
the cycle.
BNPP's leading position in European bond markets also benefits
the bank's
corporate and institutional (CIB) banking activities, where
profitability is
inherently more volatile.
Recent results demonstrated the benefits of a universal banking
model, as
personal finance and international retail delivered sound
pre-tax income growth
in 1Q16, partly offsetting sluggish revenue generation in the
group's home
retail markets and cyclically weak results in the global markets
business, which
houses the group's sales and trading operations.
The ratings further factor in our view that BNPP's asset quality
remains weaker
than global trading and universal bank peers', despite
improvements over the
last few years. At end-2015, impaired loans stood at 5.9% of
gross loans (42bp
lower yoy), higher than its purely domestic peers. In line with
domestic peers,
BNPP generally does not write off loans in its home markets
(predominantly
France, but also Italy) until they are fully resolved, which
partly explains the
high gross impaired loan ratio. Although coverage of impaired
loans compares
favourably with peers (64% at end-2015), Fitch estimates that
unreserved
impaired loans represented about 21% of Fitch Core Capital at
end-2015, which
exposes the bank to changes in collateral values for a
protracted period of
time.
BNPP's Italian subsidiary, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL:
A-/Stable/bb+),
continues to be a drag on asset quality, as Italy accounted for
43% of the
group's EUR46bn gross defaulted exposures at end-2015. We expect
the reduction
in the stock of impaired loans to be gradual, as it will partly
depend on a
notable improvement in Italy's real estate market.
BNPP's risk appetite is in line with GTUB peers', as
demonstrated by a
successful track record of managing higher-risk exposures,
including in emerging
markets, without incurring material losses. The bank is present
in Turkey,
Brazil and Russia, and we expect it to continue to closely
monitor and, where
necessary, adjust its exposures. BNPP exited reserve-based
lending to the oil
sector in 2012, and exposure to the oil and gas industry should
not result in
material incremental provisions.
Loan impairment charges fell in 1Q16, predominantly in Italian
retail and
personal finance, and a continued decline will be important in
underpinning
profitability given our expectation of challenging revenue
prospects for French
retail banking and rising regulatory and compliance costs.
International
financial services, which include consumer finance, non-domestic
retail markets,
insurance and wealth and asset management, should continue to
make material
contributions to group results. In 2015, the bank's operating
profit amounted to
1.61% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which compares favourably
with GTUB
peers'.
BNPP's targeted EUR3.3bn in cost savings by end-2016, of which
around 88% had
been achieved by end-1Q16, should improve operating leverage.
Cost discipline
will be particularly important for CIB, where the bank plans to
reduce operating
expenses by 12% by end-2019, to reduce the impact of revenue
swings.
We view the bank's capitalisation as adequate, as BNPP's sound
internal capital
generation mitigates capital ratios that are at the lower end of
GTUB peers. At
end-1Q16, BNPP's fully-applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
stood at 11.0%,
and its Basel III leverage ratio was 4.0%. The planned disposal
of First
Hawaiian Bank in 2016 should raise the CET1 ratio by up to 40bp,
according to
BNPP. As a result, we expect the bank to deliver on its plan to
achieve a
fully-applied 12% CET1 ratio ahead of the end-2018 target.
Based on the 2015 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process,
BNPP will be
required to meet an 11.5% CET1 ratio by end-2019, suggesting a
small 50bp
management buffer above this requirement. We expect the bank's
diversified
earnings base to continue to provide the bank with flexibility
to maintain this
buffer.
BNPP's Short-Term IDR is at the lower of the two Short-Term IDRs
that map to an
'A+' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects our
view that BNPP's
liquidity profile is sound, but not exceptionally strong.
The Stable Outlook on BNPP's Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectation that the
bank will preserve its ability to generate sufficient capital
internally to meet
its capitalisation targets, based on continued resilient
performance of its
diversified businesses, while gradually improving its asset
quality metrics.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our view
that senior
creditors can no longer rely on extraordinary support from the
French sovereign
in the event that the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) provide a
framework for resolving banks that would likely require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of
the sovereign
providing support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BNPP are
all notched
down from the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR,
comprising two notches for high loss severity relative to
average recoveries,
and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting
partly
discretionary coupon omission.
Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries. In addition, they are notched down three times for
very high
incremental non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary
coupon
payments.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of BNPP's BNP
Paribas Securities
Services are based on institutional support from BNPP. Its IDRs
are equalised
with those of BNPP as the subsidiary has a key and integral role
within the
group and is closely integrated with its parent.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of
BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on
Fitch's view of
an extremely high probability of support from the parent if
required.
The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as
those of BNPP as
the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country
risk
restrictions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Structural deterioration in BNPP's solid earnings capacity,
which would impair
internal capital generation and heighten the bank's
vulnerability to external
shocks, would put pressure on BNPP's VR and IDRs. The ratings
also reflect our
expectation that the stock of unreserved impaired loans will
continue to
decline. Consequently, failure to continue improving asset
quality ratios would
put pressure on the bank's ratings.
Upside to the ratings is currently limited, given their high
level in relation
to peers' ratings, weak asset quality for its rating level and
the inherent
business model risks of running a large and complex banking
group that partly
relies on capital market revenues.
BNPP's senior debt that will become preferred could be rated
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR once the bank has put in place a sufficiently
large buffer of
qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt, the new
debt class that is
likely to be used by the French banks to meet TLAC requirements.
Given the low
volume of qualified junior debt issued by the bank to date, we
expect that it
will take the bank several years to build up a sufficiently big
buffer.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of BNPP's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VR of BNPP. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes in resolution.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas
Canada Branch are
sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities
Services' ratings
would also be sensitive to changes in the subsidiary's role
within the group.
The debt ratings of BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP
Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are
sensitive to
the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Canada Branch
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
