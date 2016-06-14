(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded UBS AG's and
UBS Switzerland
AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A'
while affirming
their Viability Ratings (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'.
The Outlooks
are Stable.
At the same time, UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR has been affirmed
at 'A', its VR
at 'a' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on UBS Group AG
is Positive. UBS
Limited's Long-Term IDR has also been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-Term IDRs
to one notch
above their VRs reflects Fitch's view that the group's buffer of
qualifying
junior debt (QJD), combined with senior debt issued by the
holding company, is
now sufficient to protect their senior obligations from default
in case of
failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a
private sector
solution (such as a distressed debt exchange) to avoid a
resolution action.
The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG's IDR reflects Fitch's view
that its VR,
and therefore its IDR, could be upgraded if the bank establishes
a longer record
of demonstrating that it can generate improved, sound and stable
earnings even
in more challenging markets. UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's
Stable Outlooks
reflect Fitch's view that their Long-Term IDR would likely no
longer benefit
from an uplift above the VR if the VR is upgraded to 'a+' due to
business model
constraints on the ratings.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprise 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs and IDRs are based on Fitch's view that the leading
global wealth
management franchise of UBS, together with the group's domestic
personal and
corporate banking activities and its asset management
businesses, will enable
the bank to continue to generate robust and stable earnings. We
expect capital
markets businesses to remain an important component of the
group's activities
and to support wealth management activities. The group has a
clearly defined
risk appetite, and manages its exposures cautiously. However,
UBS's earnings are
sensitive to client transaction volumes, as was demonstrated in
1Q16, when
adjusted pre-tax profit declined 40% yoy.
Profitability was sound in 2015, when the group reported
CHF5.5bn pre-tax
profit, and operating profit of CHF4.7bn was equal to 2.2% of
risk-weighted
assets (RWA). Despite the drop in 1Q16, we expect the group to
maintain adequate
operating profitability. Provisions for litigation, regulatory
and similar
matters are, in Fitch's view, likely to remain material at least
for the next
year or two, given pending legal cases and regulatory
investigations, but these
should reduce once legacy matters have been dealt with. While
the extent of
further litigation costs is hard to predict, the ratings factor
in our
assumptions that the bank's litigation reserves and
capitalisation, if required,
could absorb sizeable further misconduct and litigation costs.
Capitalisation remains a rating strength. Capital ratios based
on RWAs are among
the strongest in UBS's peer group, with UBS Group AG reporting a
consolidated
14% fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at
end-1Q16. We
expect the group's capitalisation based on unweighted leverage,
with a 4.1%
fully-applied Basel III tier 1 leverage ratio at end-1Q16, to
improve further as
UBS retains earnings and additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments are
issued. UBS
will have to meet the new Swiss regulatory requirement of a
minimum 5% tier 1
leverage ratio by 2019.
Funding and liquidity remain strong and benefit from the group's
global wealth
management operations. UBS's portfolio of liquid assets was
particularly large
in 1Q16, when it amounted to CHF216bn. Increased levels of
liquid assets were
partly the result of the group's preparation for liquidity
requirements in its
US intermediate holding company. During the quarter, the
liquidity coverage
ratio averaged 134%. We expect the group to continue to manage
capital and
funding on a group-wide basis, but regulatory requirements for
individual legal
entities will, in our opinion, result in an increasing focus on
local capital
and liquidity requirements.
Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG
to reflect our
expectation that the credit profiles of the two operating
entities will remain
closely connected, at least for as long as UBS Switzerland AG
remains a
subsidiary of UBS AG. UBS Switzerland AG's large size, with just
under CHF300bn
total assets under Swiss GAAP, also drives the common VR as we
believe that it
would be difficult for UBS AG to provide support to this large
subsidiary. In
Fitch's opinion, the joint and several liability arrangement
between UBS AG and
UBS Switzerland AG underpins the close integration of the two
entities. At
end-1Q16, UBS Switzerland AG assumed joint liability for about
CHF121bn of
contractual obligations of UBS AG. The joint liability of UBS AG
for obligations
of UBS Switzerland AG at the same date was immaterial at CHF1bn.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs and senior debt ratings
are rated one
notch above their VRs because we believe that the risk of
default on senior
obligations, as measured by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the
risk of the
bank failing, as measured by its VR.
The one-notch uplift for the Long-Term IDR above the VR reflects
UBS AG's buffer
of qualifying junior debt combined with senior debt issued by
the holding
company. These buffers could be made available to protect UBS
AG's and UBS
Switzerland's senior obligations from default in case of
failure, either under a
resolution process or as part of a private sector solution (such
as a distressed
debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action.
Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action to be
taken on UBS if it breaches minimum capital requirements.
Currently, we assume
this to be at a CET1 ratio of no lower than 6% (after
high-trigger capital
instruments but before low-trigger capital instruments have been
triggered). We
assume that the regulator would require UBS to be recapitalised
to a CET1 ratio
of above 14.3% on a consolidated basis. This means that the
group's 10% minimum
CET1 ratio as well as its 4.3% Tier 1 high-trigger capital
buffer would be met
with CET1 capital post-resolution as the group at that point
would in our
opinion not be in a position to issue capital instruments in the
market.
Our view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs
taken together suggest that a combined buffer of qualifying
junior debt and
holding company senior debt of above 9% of RWAs could be
required to restore
viability without imposing losses on the operating companies'
senior creditors.
At end-1Q16, UBS's qualifying junior debt and holding company
senior debt buffer
amounted to about CHF32bn, equal to about 15% of end-1Q16 RWA or
3.5% of the
leverage ratio denominator. This amount, in Fitch's opinion,
should be
sufficient to recapitalise the group in a resolution scenario to
meet adequate
CET1 and leverage ratios. We believe that the revised Swiss
going- and
gone-concern capital requirements provide strong and transparent
incentives to
ensure that these buffers remain in place.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' are
rated at the lower
of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR
because that rating
benefits from an uplift above its VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
UBS Group AG's VR is equalised with those of UBS AG and UBS
Switzerland AG, and
reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's holding company.
The holding company, either directly or through funding
entities, is the issuer
of loss-absorbing debt, including AT1 instruments and senior
unsecured long-term
debt. We do not expect double leverage at the holding company to
exceed 120%, a
level at which we would consider notching the holding company's
VR and Long-Term
IDR below the bank's ratings. We expect the holding company to
maintain prudent
management of liquidity, which should be helped by existing
policies in place to
manage liquidity across a large number of legal entities
globally.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that UBS AG or UBS Switzerland AG become
non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS Group AG,
UBS AG and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS AG's or
UBS Group AG's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Legacy subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below
the VR for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity in the form of contractual full and
permanent
write-down language.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for loss severity, and two further notches for
non-performance risk,
reflecting partly discretionary coupon omission.
High and low trigger additional Tier 1 instruments are rated
five notches below
the VR. The notes are notched twice for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon
omission.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG.
Its issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS AG's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as a key
part of the UBS group and integrated into its investment banking
activities. UBS
Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit from an
irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that it
is an integral
part of the group's business.
UBS Bank USA is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which
in turn is
wholly owned by UBS AG through UBS Americas Holdings LCC. The
ratings reflect
Fitch's view of UBS Bank USA's integration and important role
within the group,
hence resulting in the Short-Term IDR being equalised with UBS
AG's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG indicates that the
Long-Term IDR and VR
would likely be upgraded within the next one to two years if the
group continues
to execute its strategy successfully and achieves its targeted
sound and stable
profitability while maintaining sound capitalisation. An upgrade
of the VR and
IDR would also be driven by further reduction in tail risks that
would likely
materialise from a conclusion of outstanding regulatory and
litigation cases.
We do not expect to maintain a one-notch uplift of UBS AG's and
UBS Switzerland
AG's Long-Term IDRs above the VRs after an upgrade of their VRs
as these two
banks would not be likely to achieve the higher Long-Term IDR if
their debt
buffer was in the form of Fitch Core Capital. This is because
the company
profile constrains the bank's VR in the high 'a' range given the
large size of
UBS's capital markets businesses.
We expect the group to generate sound operating profit, driven
by stable
earnings from its wealth management businesses. We believe that
the performance
of the investment bank business division will remain affected by
seasonal
factors and transaction volumes, but that the bank's modest risk
appetite will
limit the earnings downside in these businesses. The Outlook on
UBS Group AG's
Long-Term IDR would likely be revised to Stable if the bank's
revenue and
earnings demonstrate excessive vulnerability to market
volatility, which could
be indicated by losses in the investment bank business division
arising from
spikes in market volatility or earnings volatility exceeding
that of its global
peers. Vulnerability to market volatility could also result in a
further decline
in wealth management revenue and earnings, which could indicate
that the
earnings fall in 1Q16 was due to structural factors rather than
particularly
difficult market conditions.
If misconduct and litigation costs are higher than our
expectations and affect
the group's capitalisation with no credible plan for restoring
these over a
reasonably short period, UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR Outlook
would likely at
best be revised to Stable and ratings could come under pressure.
Any material
restrictions on the group's ability to conduct businesses, which
could be the
result of penalties by authorities, would also put the ratings
under pressure.
We expect UBS Group AG to maintain its strong capital ratios and
meet the new
requirements for going- and gone-concern capital required under
the revised
Swiss regulations for the country's two large banks.
UBS Switzerland AG's ratings are sensitive to a change in the
subsidiary's
integration in the group. Should it become less integrated,
which could occur if
higher-than-expected amounts of regulatory capital are trapped
in the
subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG's VR would become based on its
standalone
profile. We expect capital in excess of regulatory requirements
and management
buffer to be up-streamed to UBS AG, at least for as long as the
group entities
remain strongly investment-grade.
Changes to UBS's group structure, including changes to UBS
Switzerland AG's
ownership structure, could also result in rating differentiation
if Fitch
concludes that this reduces UBS Switzerland AG's, UBS AG's and
other group
entities' integration with each other. The group has stated that
it is
considering further changes to its legal structure, which could
include the
transfer of operating subsidiaries of UBS AG to become direct
subsidiaries of
UBS Group AG and the creation of additional subsidiaries.
HOLDING COMPANIES
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as
UBS AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's. UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs could be notched
down from UBS AG's
VR if double leverage at the holding company increases above
120% or if the role
of the holding company changes.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS AG's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and
hybrid debt issues
are primarily sensitive to a change in their respective VRs. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs.
This may reflect a
change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift
in regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of UBS Limited and UBS Bank USA are primarily
sensitive to a change
in their owner's IDRs. In addition, should regulatory
developments, notably in
the UK and the US, lead to these subsidiaries becoming less
integrated within
UBS, e.g. through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then
this could lead
to UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being equalised with the
parent bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS Group AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
UBS AG
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
Short-term affirmed
at 'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr'
from 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: Long-term upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
Short-term affirmed at
'F1'
UBS Switzerland AG
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
UBS Limited
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited
Unsubordinated notes: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
