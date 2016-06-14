(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-', and Short-Term IDR 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB), which comprises 12 large and globally active banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR DB's ratings reflect our view that the bank will stay on track with the targets set out in the 2020 strategy, but the implementation will be costly, and could erode capital at a time when the bank needs to strengthen its capital base. Given DB's weaker earnings and capitalisation than more highly rated peers, DB will be more vulnerable to adverse business conditions during 2016 and into 2017, in our view. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that DB's reported earnings and capitalisation will improve from 2017 onwards, albeit from a low level. The 2020 strategy targets include plans to improve the leverage ratio to above 4.5%, the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to above 12.5% by end-2018, and to reduce DB's stubbornly high cost/income ratio to below 70%, which should eventually improve the bank's creditworthiness. The response to the challenging operating environment is sensible, although somewhat late in our view. As the bulk of restructuring expenses is front-loaded, we expect DB's earnings to be weaker than those of its peers in 2016. DB's management has indicated that the full year's net income could turn out negative, depending on the timing and amount of litigation and misconduct charges and the outcome of negotiations with trade unions over staff cuts, which the bank is in the process of resolving. A quicker decision on staff cuts could weaken 2016 earnings, but would allow the bank to achieve cost savings thereafter. Improvements in profitability from 2017 onwards rely to a large extent on the bank being able to defend and improve revenues in its core businesses, highlighting a high vulnerability to adverse business conditions. Additional challenges to profitability can arise from higher-than-expected litigation costs, upfront restructuring expenses and costs relating to streamlining the processes and IT infrastructure. DB's 10.7% end-March 2016 fully-loaded CET1 is at the lower end of the GTUB peer group, after having declined for two consecutive quarters, due to capital erosion and risk-weighted asset (RWA) inflation, primarily through the operational risk component. We expect regulatory capital ratios to recover modestly during 2016, most notably due to the sale of Hua Xia bank and accelerated efforts to reduce RWAs. Deutsche Bank is highly reliant on running down its non-core unit, progressing with business sales and further optimising RWAs and leverage exposure to remain on track to achieving its capital targets. The bank is foregoing dividend payments for two years to balance the front-loading of restructuring charges and discounts on asset sales. DB's sound risk controls underpin the ratings, particularly as the bank has sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank's exposure to non-core assets remains a notable risk, but should continue to decline as the bank progresses with the planned accelerated reduction of the non-core unit to under EUR10bn RWAs by end-2016. DB's diversified franchise has so far remained resilient to adverse news about litigation and business exits, but the continued focus on restructuring creates some vulnerability to franchise erosion in DB's core businesses, in our view. After the planned Deutsche Postbank (BBB+/RWE) spin-off, which is set to occur before 2018, DB will combine an entrenched franchise in domestic and European corporate banking with a leading global securities presence, particularly in global fixed income, and an improving global wealth and asset management franchise. DB's remaining retail banking franchise in Germany and Europe will focus on affluent customers. The affirmation of DB's Short-Term IDR and Short-term debt rating at 'F1', the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our rating scale, reflects our view that DB's liquidity profile is strong for the bank's Long-Term IDR range. DB's liquidity reserves are ample and the bank's funding profile is well-diversified by geography, product and customer base. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its subsidiaries are all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with our assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR, reflecting higher-than-average loss severity (2 notches), as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional 2 notches) given partly discretionary coupon omission. High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity, reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three times for high non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission. Distributable items referenced for these securities are calculated under German GAAP for the parent bank and disclosed annually. DB paid its coupons on AT1 securities in April 2016 and we understand from the bank that its coupon distribution capacity in 2017 benefits from EUR1.9bn remaining German GAAP reserves and a EUR1.6m pro-forma positive effect from the sale of Hua Xia Bank. In addition, we believe that breaching minimum capital requirements set by the ECB as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) will likely result in coupon omission. At 31 March 2016, the bank had a 128bps buffer above its minimum 10.75% CET1 requirement, consisting of 10.25% SREP and a 0.5% G-SIB buffer component. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The IDRs and debt ratings of DB's rated subsidiaries in the US and Australia are equalised with DB's to reflect their core role within the group's operations, especially DB's trading and investment banking activities, and their high integration with the parent bank or their role as issuing vehicles. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR DB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect our view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that DB becomes non-viable. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR The Stable Outlook on DB's Long-Term IDR reflect our expectation that underlying earnings will remain resilient and that the bank's risk-weighted capitalisation and leverage ratios will improve during 2016, despite a possible net loss for the year. DB's ratings would come under pressure if the bank fails to improve its CET1 and leverage ratio during 2016 and provide evidence of progress on its restructuring plan, including preparing Postbank for sale or IPO by 2017. At the same time, should DB's planned deleveraging significantly weaken the bank's revenue base or franchise, this would be negative for the ratings. DB's planned revenue improvements rely, to some degree, on moderately improving macroeconomic conditions, notably gradually increasing interest rates and resilient costumer activity in DB's securities businesses. Should macroeconomic headwinds lead to significant downward adjustments of expected revenues, or misconduct fines or settlement costs whose incremental costs significantly dent earnings, DB's ratings could be downgraded. An upgrade of DB's VR is unlikely in the near term given the significant execution risks ahead. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade to DB's SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in our view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in DB's VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES DB subsidiaries' ratings are sensitive to DB's IDR and to a change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of DB to provide timely support to the entities. The rating actions are as follows: Deutsche Bank AG Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-(emr)'/'F1(emr)' Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)' Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB' Deutsche Bank Securities Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1' Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd. Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Deutsche Bank Financial LLC Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BB+' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BB+' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BB+' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ioana Sima Analyst +44 20 3530 1736 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006047 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.