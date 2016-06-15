(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published BGEO Group's
(BGEO)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. BGEO is
Bank of Georgia's (BoG; BB-/Stable/bb-) direct holding company,
domiciled in
Georgia. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BGEO's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the default risk of the
holding company
(holdco) is highly correlated with that of its main operating
entity BoG. This
view is based on BGEO's expected reliance on loan repayments and
dividends from
BoG as the main source of cash flows to service the holdco's
debt. BGEO's
ratings also take into account the current absence of any double
leverage at the
holdco level and Fitch's expectation that any future double
leverage will be
moderate.
The fact that BGEO and BoG are domiciled in the same
jurisdiction is also
moderately positive for BGEO's ratings. However, there is no
consolidated group
oversight, with the National Bank of Georgia regulating only
BoG. In Fitch's
view, in a stress scenario, this could moderately impair the
fungibility of
liquidity and capital within the group, potentially resulting in
somewhat better
protection of creditors' rights at BoG than at BGEO.
BGEO's double leverage, defined by Fitch as equity investments
in subsidiaries
divided by holdco equity, stood below 100% at end-1Q16, as the
company had no
debt. Fitch believes that double leverage is unlikely to
increase above 120% due
to the holdco's moderate borrowing plans.
BGEO's Viability Rating is at the same level as that of BoG,
reflecting Fitch's
view that consolidated non-banking subsidiaries have limited
impact on BGEO's
creditworthiness due to them being small (10% of BGEO's assets
and revenues in
2015) and profitable.
BGEO's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that sovereign support for BGEO cannot be relied
upon given that it
is not a regulated entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BGEO's ratings are sensitive to changes in BoG's ratings. In
addition, BGEO's
ratings could be downgraded if debt issuance results in a marked
increase in
double leverage or if this results in significantly increased
liquidity risks at
the BGEO level.
Greater risks relating to BGEO's non-banking subsidiaries -
because of a marked
increase in their size, a deterioration in their credit profiles
or greater
reliance on their cash flows for servicing of holdco debt -
could also be
negative for BGEO's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BGEO Group
Long-term foreign currency IDRs: published at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDRs: published at 'B'
Viability Rating: published at 'bb-'
Support Rating: published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 3003
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 27 May 2016
