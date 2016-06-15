(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato's (Agos) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating (SR) at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS Agos' ratings are driven by support from majority shareholder, Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Positive/F1), and ultimately from Credit Agricole (CA, A/Positive/F1/a/5). CACF holds a 61% stake in Agos, with the remaining 39% owned by Banco Popolare (BB/Negative/B/bb/5). Fitch does not factor potential support from the minority shareholder into Agos' ratings. The two-notch difference between the Long-Term IDRs of Agos and CACF reflects that Agos is majority-, but not fully-owned, by CACF as well as Fitch's view that Agos is a strategically important subsidiary in a strategically important country for the CA group. A restructuring process of Agos initiated in 2012 is starting to show evidence of the turnaround of the subsidiary. This contributes to our assessment of support since Agos should increasingly contribute to CACF group results in the future. The CA group provides the largest part of Agos's funding, despite encouraging funding diversification, and has sustained the subsidiary's capitalisation through capital increases in the past. The Positive Outlook on Agos reflects that on CACF and CA (see "Fitch Affirms Credit Agricole at 'A'; Outlook Positive" dated 7 June 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES Agos's ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's and CACF's propensity and ability to provide support. An upgrade of CA's and CACF's IDRs could result in an upgrade of Agos's Long-Term IDR above Italy's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). Similarly, a downgrade of CA's and CACF's IDRs would likely result in a downgrade of Agos' IDR, reflecting a weakening of their ability to support a strategically important subsidiary. The notching difference between Agos' and CACF's IDRs could narrow if CACF significantly increases its stake in Agos above the 61% it currently holds while remaining committed to Italy as a strategic market. Conversely, Agos' ratings would come under pressure if Italy becomes a less strategically important market for CA, which could arise if the operating environment in Italy sees material deterioration. Since Agos' ratings do not rely on the availability of support from Banco Popolare, Agos' ratings would remain unaffected by a downgrade of Banco Popolare's ratings. However, Agos' performance (and therefore the subsidiary's attractiveness for CA) relies, to some extent, on Agos maintaining access to Banco Popolare's extensive distribution network. Agos is the fourth-largest consumer finance company in Italy in market share (10.6% at end-2015) and CACF's largest subsidiary outside France. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.a. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123, Milan Secondary Analyst Silvana Gandolfo Analyst +44 20 3530 1301 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006077 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.