(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the $600
million of 3.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Sovran
Acquisition
Limited Partnership, the operating partnership of Sovran Self
Storage, Inc.
(NYSE: SSS; collectively Sovran) 'BBB'. Sovran Self Storage,
Inc. will guarantee
the notes.
On May 24, 2016, Fitch placed Sovran's ratings on Rating Watch
Negative upon the
LifeStorage acquisition announcement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Negative reflects that the weakening of the
issuer's key credit
metrics upon the closing of the LifeStorage acquisition and
execution risk to
restore metrics more than offset the headline improvements in
portfolio quality.
Fitch could affirm the ratings with a Stable Outlook should the
issuer complete
additional transactions that allow it to fund consistent with
its recent growth
funding and with long-term debt proceeds. The debt component was
crystalized
upon the company successfully completing this inaugural bond
deal. Should the
issuer be unable or unwilling to raise additional equity, or if
Fitch expects
operating fundamentals will decelerate meaningfully, Fitch could
downgrade the
ratings to 'BBB-' or revise the Outlook to Negative.
PREMIUM PRICE TO IMPROVE PORTFOLIO QUALITY
The LifeStorage portfolio is stronger than Sovran's existing
portfolio as
measured by asset age, rent per square foot and surrounding
population
demographics, which is a credit positive and could help narrow
the quality gap
between Sovran's portfolio and its public peers. Nonetheless,
Sovran paid a
premium price in Fitch's view. The transaction is expensive
considering how few
REITs trade at similar valuations across all asset classes and
quality despite
the fact that the initial 4.8% cap rate is comparable to the
implied cap rates
for other self-storage REITs.
HEADLINE METRICS WEAKEN DUE TO FUNDING MIX AND VALUATION
The low going-in yield, along with the transaction being
initially funded with
less equity (50%) than Sovran's typical 70%, results in headline
metrics
weakening materially upon the closing of the transaction. If
Sovran enters into
additional transactions (e.g. issuing equity or selling assets)
that allow it to
fund with closer to 70% equity, leverage metrics should return
to the low 4x
range in late 2017.
Assuming no additional delevering transactions, Fitch projects
leverage will
increase to the 5.5x - 6x range at the closing (mid-5x range on
a run-rate
basis) and improve towards the mid-4x range in 2017 (assuming
operating
fundamentals remain strong), which would be more appropriate for
a 'BBB-'
Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR). This compares to the 4.2x
quarterly
average from fourth quarter 2012 (4Q12) - 1Q16, 3.9x for both
1Q16 and full-year
2015 and Fitch's previous projections of 4x through 2017.
Similarly, Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will
decline to 4.3x
assuming the transaction is funded with new debt at the 3.5%
coupon and no
incremental proceeds. Lower than the 5.2x FCC for the
trailing-12-months ended
March 31, 2016 (LTM), pro forma FCC remains strong. Fitch
defines leverage as
debt less readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA
including cash
distributions from joint venture operations. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less recurring maintenance capital expenditures
to total
interest incurred.
COMMITTED FINANCING FOR CLOSING; LONG-TERM FINANCING TO COME
Considering the successful completion of the $600 million bond
offering, Sovran
has completed the majority of the debt financing portion of the
acquisition and
removed the execution risk surrounding the completion of its
inaugural public
bond issuance or issuing a significant amount of private
placement debt. Over
the long term, Sovran's primary sources of internal liquidity
are its $500
million unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF), readily
available cash, and
retained cash flow from operating activities.
Fitch estimates the contingent liquidity provided to Sovran's
unsecured
bondholders will decline to 2.3x pro forma from 3.2x at Sept.
30, 2015 assuming
a 9% stressed cap rate with no incremental equity proceeds.
While still
appropriate for 'BBB' category REITs, Fitch believes
self-storage REITs should
have higher contingent liquidity ratios than similarly rated
REITs in other
asset classes, as asset granularity increases the time and
number of properties
necessary to aggregate a collateral pool and self-storage has
relatively less
institutional interest compared to other asset classes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sovran
include:
--Sovran closing the LifeStorage acquisition in 2H16;
--Sovran completing long-term debt transactions that allow it to
avoid extended
use of the bridge facility or high balances on the RCF. This
assumption was
crystalized when the company successfully completed its
inaugural bond deal;
--Sovran financing the transaction consistent with its financial
policies of
closer to 70% equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Removal from Rating Watch Negative and affirmation of the IDR at
'BBB' will be
driven by the company's ability to reduce debt via transactions
such as
incremental equity issuance or asset sales, and improvements in
Sovran's debt
maturity profile by issuing long-term debt to limit the usage of
the revolving
credit facility or bridge facility. At that point, Sovran's
'BBB' IDR would
reflect:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the 4x - 4.5x
range;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining above 1.0x.
Fitch would expect to maintain the Watch, downgrade Sovran's IDR
to 'BBB-' or
revise the Outlook to Negative absent the company achieving
long-term debt
transactions and raising equity consistent with its financial
policies.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
On May 24, 2016, Fitch placed Sovran's ratings on Negative
Watch. Fitch
currently rates Sovran as follows:
Sovran Self Storage, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Unsecured term notes 'BBB'.
Sovran Acquisition, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Unsecured term notes 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 23, 2016
