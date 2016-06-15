(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Brazilian state of
Rio de Janeiro's Long-Term National rating to 'BB-(bra)' from
'A-(bra)'. The
agency has also downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-'
from 'B+'. The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative
and assigned a
Stable Outlook. See the full list of ratings at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade to 'B-' from 'B+' reflects a fast-deteriorating
liquidity position
that may lead to further delays in debt services in 2016 and
2017. In Fitch's
opinion, State of Rio de Janeiro (ERio) is no longer able to
present operating
margins compatible with historical values, as pension payment
should consume an
increasing portion of the state's revenues at least in the
following 10 years.
The state has been resorting to nonrecurring revenues to cover
for operating
expenditures.
As a response to the downward trend in operating revenues, ERio
has launched a
refinance agreement program and intensified collection efforts
with positive
results in 2015. The state is counting on non-recurring revenues
to meet the
rising pension payments in 2016. Among the non-recurring revenue
sources, Fitch
highlights the issuance of debentures linked to the flow of
taxes in arrears and
bus concessions, which may not be sufficient to cover for the
relevant financial
shortfall in the pension scheme expected for 2016.
In a growing trend, ERio's personnel expenditures could consume
58% of the
state's operating revenues in 2018 from the already high 52% of
operating
revenues in 2015. ERio projects personnel expenditures will grow
to an annual
average of 12% over the next three years, which is lower than
the 5% posted in
2015, reflecting political pressures to update salaries.
ERio must allocate BRL12 billion to fund one of its pension fund
(FF-Fundo
Financeiro) in 2016. In 2015, the entity that manages the
state's pension system
(Rioprevidencia) received some BRL6.6 billion from the use of
judicial deposits
held by the state. In 2014, Rioprevidencia issued the equivalent
of USD3.1
billion in oil royalties instruments. Fitch considers these
obligations as net
indirect debt.
Given the high demand for investments in urban mobility and
infrastructure
associated with the World Cup and the Olympic Games to be held
this year, ERio
has entered into significant credit agreements. The state
expects to raise
BRL4.4 billion until 2018. ERio's debt burden increased 42.8% in
2015, reaching
BRL36.7 billion, in long-term agreements. Fitch notes that only
1.4% of that
amount is not guaranteed by the Federal Government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Guaranteed Debt: Fitch does not expect to rate ERio below 'B-',
since virtually
all debt is guaranteed by the Federal Government. The small
unsecured debt is
against Federal institutions entities and could be renegotiated
under more
favourable conditions.
Reforms to Provide Sustainability: Though unlikely in the short
term, should
Erio and/or the Federal Government pass measures to provide
long-term
sustainability to the state's pension scheme and debt with the
Federal
Government, an upgrade would be warranted.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to these assumptions:
--We assume a high level of sovereign support for ERio given
that the state's
most relevant creditor is the Federal Government;
--Fitch assumes that any political transition to a new
government during the
impeachment process will be smooth and peaceful but with some
delays in progress
on the government's legislative agenda, especially the ones
affecting
subnationals such as federal debt changes in terms and
conditions.
Located in the southeast region of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro posted
an estimated
gross domestic product of BRL567 billion, ranking as the 2nd
largest state in
Brazil, close to the ranking of the largest consumer market, the
State of Sao
Paulo.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
State of Rio de Janeiro:
-- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+';
Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+';
Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
-- Long-term National downgraded to 'BB-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)';
Stable Outlook
-- Short-term National rating downgraded to 'B(bra)' from
'F1(bra)'.
Contact:
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Carlos Ramirez
Senior Director
571 307-5180 ext.1240
Committee Chairperson
Humberto Panti
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9132
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006104
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.