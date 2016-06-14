(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProAssurance
Corporation's
(PRA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary
insurance operating
companies (listed below) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook for all
ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation considers the solid capital position of
PRA's operating
subsidiaries, as well as their consistent profitability, low
financial leverage,
and strong reserve experience. In addition, PRA has a track
record of prudent
use of capital, claims management, and reserve processes. These
characteristics
are generally supportive of a higher rating per Fitch
guidelines.
Offsetting these positives is the company's historical
concentration of
operations in the volatile medical professional liability (MPLI)
line of
business. Recent acquisitions, particularly of Eastern Insurance
and Syndicate
1729 both done in 2014, have diversified premiums such that as
of year-end 2015
PRA derived approximately 40% of premiums from non-MPLI
business.
While there are potential benefits from a more diversified
product mix, there is
also uncertainty regarding the ultimate operating success of
PRA's venture into
workers' compensation. Successful integration of recent
acquisitions with
favorable underwriting performance across each major segment
going forward would
be a credit positive.
PRA reported a calendar year GAAP combined ratio of 94.5% as
March 31, 2016
which was worse than the 91.1% posted for similar period prior
year. Calendar
year combined ratios for the past several years have benefited
from large
favorable loss reserve development. While favorable development
typically
indicates reserve strength it can mask deterioration in current
calendar year
underwriting results.
On an accident year basis the company reported a 113.7% combined
ratio for full
year 2015 a deterioration from the 108.1% combined ratio for
full year 2014.
Fitch believes that current loss ratio estimates incorporate a
reasonable but
conservative view for future claims reserves. PRA is likely to
continue to
report significant but declining favorable reserve development
going forward.
MPLI follows a unique underwriting cycle to other commercial
insurance lines.
Industry premium volumes are shrinking due to fundamental market
changes and
price competition. Health care providers are moving from
independent and smaller
group practices towards employment with hospitals and large
medical groups. This
shift is changing purchase and coverage preferences for MPLI.
Large groups are
more likely to self-insure and use captive or alternative risk
programs,
reducing demand for primary MPLI coverage.
The MPLI market includes many monoline MPLI writers that
experienced strong
capital growth in the last hard market and have limited
underwriting
opportunities outside of MPLI. Efforts to deploy capital by MPLI
specialists is
dampening market pricing and will restrict any potential for
improving market
conditions going forward.
As of March 31, 2016 PRA's stated financial leverage was 15%;
however, Fitch
adjusts debt by the $100 million under its revolving credit
agreement which
Fitch views as operating debt resulting in financial leverage of
11%. Fixed
charge coverage was 9.7x as of March 31, 2016 compared to of
13.2x at March 31,
205. PRA's IDR is based rating is based on PRA maintaining
financial leverage
below 15% and maintaining strong interest coverage and holding
company
liquidity.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
PRA were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade of the debt
rating and IDR:
--A sustained increase in financial leverage above 15%;
--A sustained reduction in earnings based interest coverage
below 12x.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade of all
ratings:
--An increase in financial leverage above 25% or decline in
operating
earnings-based coverage below 7x;
--Material adverse reserve development;
--An increase in the company's GAAP operating leverage of 1.0x
or higher;
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently
'Extremely Strong').
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to an
upgrade:
--An improvement in market position size/scale while maintaining
profitability.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ProAssurance Corporation
--IDR at 'A-'.
--$250 million 5.3% senior unsecured debt due 2023 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the IFS rating of the following companies at
'A' with a
Stable Outlook:
--Allied Eastern Indemnity Company;
--Eastern Alliance Insurance Company;
--Eastern Advantage Assurance Company;
--Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company;
--Noetic Specialty Insurance Company;
--PACO Assurance Company, Inc.
--Podiatry Insurance Company of America;
--ProAssurance Casualty Company
--ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc.;
--ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CFA,CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006050
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.