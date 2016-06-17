(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Serbia's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB-' from
'B+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured
Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The Country
Ceiling has been revised up to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Short-Term
Foreign Currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Serbia's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
MEDIUM
Fiscal consolidation and moderate real GDP growth rates will
continue in the
coming years, keeping the fiscal deficit at around 3% of GDP
from 2017 and
putting the government debt to GDP ratio on a downward path. The
fiscal deficit
narrowed to 3.8% of GDP in 2015, a significant improvement on
the 6.6% posted in
2014. This partly relied on one-off factors. However, the
underlying improvement
in the deficit is estimated at around 2.5 percentage points.
This came from
reductions in pension payments and salaries on the expenditure
side (around 1.5
percentage points), and higher economic growth on the revenue
side (around 1
percentage point).
Fiscal trends in the first few months of 2016 have been
positive, and we now
expect a general government deficit this year of 3.3% of GDP,
compared with 4.0%
previously. Fitch expects the public debt/GDP ratio to peak at
around 77% of GDP
in 2016, before falling to 74% by 2018.
The economy returned to growth in 2015, expanding by 0.7%.
Growth was driven by
investment and net exports. In 1Q16 the economy expanded by 3.5%
year on year,
the fastest rate since 2013. Although a higher base in 2H16 will
prevent this
rate of expansion being sustained, we now expect full-year
growth of 2.4% in
2016, up from 1.7% previously. Growth will again be driven by
investment and net
exports.
Serbia's external balances are continuing to improve. The
current account
deficit narrowed to 4.8% of GDP in 2015, down from 11.6% in
2012. The increase
in export capacity - driven primarily by strong inflows of
foreign direct
investment (FDI) - has been particularly significant in this.
Net FDI inflows
comfortably covered the current account deficit in 2015. The
strength of net FDI
inflows points to improvements in the business environment.
Serbia moved up nine
notches in the World Bank's 2016 Doing Business Survey.
Serbia's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Serbia's 'BB-' Long-term IDRs are supported by income per head
above 'BB'
median, superior human development, and the formal opening of EU
accession
chapters. The banking sector is stable and well capitalised.
Governance is high
and improving relative to peers. Measures of political
stability, government
effectiveness as well as regulatory quality have also improved.
The government's commitment to reform appears to be strong, with
the three-year
IMF Stand-By Arrangement (IMF SBA) acting as a powerful policy
anchor. The first
three reviews under the IMF SBA signed in 2015 proceeded
smoothly. However, some
of the most challenging IMF-mandated reforms, notably reform of
SOEs, the
resolution of strategic public enterprises that have been
protected from
creditors, and the "rightsizing" of the public sector workforce,
are still
ahead. The political environment is likely to remain fairly
stable. The snap
election held in May 2016 was comfortably won by the incumbent
Serbian
Progressive Party, led by Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic. Fitch
expects the
next government's composition to be broadly similar to that of
its predecessor.
At 76.8% of GDP in 2015, Serbia's public debt level is well
above the 'BB'
median (39.8% of GDP). 71.1% of public debt is denominated in
foreign currency,
mostly euro, exposing the level to currency risk. However, a low
government
interest-to-revenue ratio, a large concessional component of
debt and a broader
and less volatile revenue base compared with peers mitigates
risks associated
with the high debt burden. Moreover, at USD12,150, Serbia's
gross national
income per capita (in purchasing power parity terms) is above
the 'BB' median
(USD10,892), indicating greater debt tolerance. The ultra-loose
monetary policy
by the European Central Bank provides an important anchor for
yields on Serbian
public debt.
Net external debt rose to 28.8% of GDP in 2015, up from 25.2% in
the previous
year and above the 'BB' median. However, Fitch forecasts that
net external debt
will fall to 24.3% of GPD by 2018 as a result of lower current
account deficits
and continued strong net FDI inflows.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Serbia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB' on
the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weak medium- and long-term growth
potential
relative to ratings peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action are:
- A rise in Serbia's medium-term growth prospects as a result of
structural
reforms.
- A material reduction in the general government debt/GDP ratio.
- A further narrowing of the current account deficit and/or
higher net FDI
inflows, leading to a reduction in net external debt.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A reversal of fiscal consolidation, or the materialisation of
large contingent
liabilities on the government's balance sheet, that puts the
debt/GDP ratio on
an upward path.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its proposed
reform and fiscal
consolidation agenda, in line with the IMF agreement.
