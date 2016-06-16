(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) A shift in Italian insurers' bond
holdings from
sovereign debt to corporates is reducing the average credit
quality of firms'
bond portfolios, but this is partly offset by the benefit of
greater asset
diversification, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the changing
composition of
insurers' investment portfolios is driven by a search for yield
and the
potential introduction of risk charges on eurozone sovereign
debt. The trend is
likely to continue as long as these drivers remain relevant.
Based on figures published yesterday by the Italian Insurance
Supervisory
Authority, we estimate that Italian insurers reduced the
proportion of Italian
government bonds to 59% of their total financial investments at
end-2015, from
63% a year earlier and a peak of 64% at end-2013. At the same
time, insurers
increased their holdings of Italian corporate debt to 26% from
24% in 2014 and
23% in 2013. The trend is most pronounced among non-life
insurers, due to their
shorter-duration assets and faster portfolio turnover, but is
also visible in
the life sector as new investments are more frequently directed
to corporate
debt.
We believe a search for yield is the main driver of the
reduction in sovereign
debt holdings as low yields squeeze profit margins on new
business. The sector's
balance sheets and capital strength, on the other hand, are well
insulated from
falling yields because the duration of assets and liabilities
are well matched
and new business is increasingly shifting away from offering
customers minimum
guaranteed returns. We estimate the average duration gap of
Italian insurers is
less than one year, compared to more than five years for German
insurers.
Higher exposure to corporates, particularly if it is driven by a
desire to
increase yields, will weaken overall asset credit quality. This
will lead to
lower capital ratios, particularly for insurers using Solvency
II's (S2)
standard formula because eurozone sovereign debt has a zero
risk-weight under
the formula. It will also probably reduce insurers' capital
adequacy under our
Prism factor-based capital model, but the impact will be much
smaller because
Prism already factors in sovereign risk. We do not therefore
expect any impact
on ratings.
Lower sovereign debt holdings will also reduce concentration
risk, however the
sector is likely to remain highly exposed to any deterioration
in the Italian
sovereign credit profile or rating.
Other factors behind the shifting assets in portfolios include
the possibility
that European regulators will remove the S2 zero risk-weighting
on sovereign
debt and the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny of the
risk of
concentrated sovereign exposures. We believe Italian insurers
would see the
greatest increase in regulatory capital charges if risk charges
were applied to
sovereign debt. This is because of insurers' large sovereign
portfolios and
because Italy's 'BBB+'/Stable rating is lower than most other
major eurozone
countries and could therefore attract a higher risk-weighting.
Any decision to impose capital charges on sovereign debt
holdings would be
unlikely to affect our ratings as Prism already takes account of
sovereign risk.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1642
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.