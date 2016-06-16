(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) A shift in Italian insurers' bond holdings from sovereign debt to corporates is reducing the average credit quality of firms' bond portfolios, but this is partly offset by the benefit of greater asset diversification, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the changing composition of insurers' investment portfolios is driven by a search for yield and the potential introduction of risk charges on eurozone sovereign debt. The trend is likely to continue as long as these drivers remain relevant. Based on figures published yesterday by the Italian Insurance Supervisory Authority, we estimate that Italian insurers reduced the proportion of Italian government bonds to 59% of their total financial investments at end-2015, from 63% a year earlier and a peak of 64% at end-2013. At the same time, insurers increased their holdings of Italian corporate debt to 26% from 24% in 2014 and 23% in 2013. The trend is most pronounced among non-life insurers, due to their shorter-duration assets and faster portfolio turnover, but is also visible in the life sector as new investments are more frequently directed to corporate debt. We believe a search for yield is the main driver of the reduction in sovereign debt holdings as low yields squeeze profit margins on new business. The sector's balance sheets and capital strength, on the other hand, are well insulated from falling yields because the duration of assets and liabilities are well matched and new business is increasingly shifting away from offering customers minimum guaranteed returns. We estimate the average duration gap of Italian insurers is less than one year, compared to more than five years for German insurers. Higher exposure to corporates, particularly if it is driven by a desire to increase yields, will weaken overall asset credit quality. This will lead to lower capital ratios, particularly for insurers using Solvency II's (S2) standard formula because eurozone sovereign debt has a zero risk-weight under the formula. It will also probably reduce insurers' capital adequacy under our Prism factor-based capital model, but the impact will be much smaller because Prism already factors in sovereign risk. We do not therefore expect any impact on ratings. Lower sovereign debt holdings will also reduce concentration risk, however the sector is likely to remain highly exposed to any deterioration in the Italian sovereign credit profile or rating. Other factors behind the shifting assets in portfolios include the possibility that European regulators will remove the S2 zero risk-weighting on sovereign debt and the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny of the risk of concentrated sovereign exposures. We believe Italian insurers would see the greatest increase in regulatory capital charges if risk charges were applied to sovereign debt. This is because of insurers' large sovereign portfolios and because Italy's 'BBB+'/Stable rating is lower than most other major eurozone countries and could therefore attract a higher risk-weighting. Any decision to impose capital charges on sovereign debt holdings would be unlikely to affect our ratings as Prism already takes account of sovereign risk. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Nicola Caverzan Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1642 David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.