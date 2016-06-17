(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Bailing-in senior liabilities with a retail investor base is awkward for resolution authorities because it brings into play the question of exemptions, says Fitch Ratings. Use of exemptions can complicate resolution by increasing the risk of legal challenge and/or compensation costs. Under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), resolution authorities can impose losses selectively across senior creditors, potentially allowing them to spare retail investors from bail-in and concentrate losses on equally ranking institutional investors. The possibility of unequal treatment of same-ranking creditors was illustrated by the resolution actions on Banco Espirito Santo in December 2015, which have led to legal challenge. Although the BRRD does provide some protection to creditors (wholesale and retail) against the selective imposition of losses, compensation is calculated on the recoveries that would have been achieved in normal insolvency proceedings, which for banks can be lengthy and value destroying. However, where losses are imposed on retail investors, this could give rise to compensation claims if it is subsequently determined that disclosures were poor or instruments mis-sold. In our view, it can be difficult for banks to defend themselves against accusations of retail mis-selling, which often arise years after the original sales process. Compensation costs can be high, and could represent a contingent liability for the wider industry. This risk was illustrated by the write-off of subordinated debt issued by small Italian banks put into resolution in November 2015. Following the resolution action and media pressure and deposit outflows at some weaker banks, the Italian government agreed partial compensation for retail investors. Some are being compensated through Italy's deposit insurance scheme, while others can claim compensation from a EUR300m industry-funded solidarity fund established specifically to compensate bondholders who were mis-sold securities. With banks facing the prospect of extensive issuance to ensure compliance with BRRD bail-in buffer rules, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has recently warned about retail investors buying bank debt that can be bailed-in without understanding the risks. In the past, senior bonds have been sold to retail investors in a number of EU countries, although we are seeing signs that banks are reassessing this practice and distribution through their branches may be becoming less common. Senior bonds qualify as part of a bank's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) in the EU. ESMA says that analysis of some investor complaints shows that: "In some cases, investors are proactively approached by credit institutions and are wrongly given the impression that the recommended product is as safe as a deposit or is protected by a deposit guarantee scheme, neither of which fact is true." ESMA's statement says that risks need to be flagged and suitability considered. It also flags the potential for conflicts of interest when banks sell their own instruments to customers. European and international financial market authorities have also previously warned against banks selling their own loss-bearing regulatory capital instruments, such as subordinated bonds, to retail investors. Under the BRRD, all regulatory capital instruments are extremely likely to face losses when a bank fails, irrespective of ownership, as Fitch believes there is less scope for selective exemptions for these instruments. 