PARIS, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of
Ile-de-France's
(IDF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'
with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term
Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects the region's unchanged scenario of
sound fiscal
performance and outstanding economic profile. The Stable
Outlooks reflect our
expectations that IDF has sufficient financial flexibility to
maintain its sound
self-financing capacity before debt repayment (SFC; current
balance plus capital
revenue) despite expected slight deterioration in its financial
metrics over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on IDF's sound operating performance,
strong governance, a
strong capacity to self-finance sizeable capex and sound debt
coverage ratios.
They also reflect the region's outstanding economic position in
France and
strong-socio economic indicators relative to peers. On the other
hand, the
ratings also take into account IDF's fairly high debt levels.
IDF is France's (AA/Stable/F1+) main political and economic
centre. It hosts
18.2% of the national population, its economy accounts for 31%
of France's GDP
and, in 2014 its GDP per capita was 66% above France's and 78%
above the EU
average, the eighth-highest among EU regions. The region
benefits from a large,
well-qualified workforce and high-quality infrastructure. The
region's resilient
economy helped contain unemployment at 8.8% in 4Q15, below the
national average
of 10%. Sound socio-economic wealth indicators provide revenue
flexibility as
Fitch expects IDF's tax base growth to offset limited
tax-raising leeway.
IDF's current margin has been healthy, averaging 21.2% per year
since 2012.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, IDF will continue to
post a sound
current margin close to 19% in 2016-2018. This is despite sharp
cuts (12%
nominally in 2016) in state grants, IDF's contribution of the
corporate value
added levy to the regional equalisation fund (2% of expected
operating revenue
in 2016) and hefty statutory transfers to Syndicat des
Transports
d'Ile-de-France (STIF), the region's main satellite company.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects the cuts in state transfers
to be offset by
the dynamism of certain taxes such as the levy on corporate
value added and by
operating expenditure restraint, including a thorough
streamlining of IDF's
satellites costs. Of a total EUR2.6bn operating spending in
2015, Fitch
estimates 20% to have been related to discretionary expenditure.
Fitch expects capital expenditure to remain high in the medium
term, given the
region's plans to finance a number of infrastructure projects,
notably in
transport. Fitch estimates that SFC (before debt repayment) will
remain high at
above 75% of capital expenditure in 2018. IDF's SFC is
underpinned by additional
capital grants of EUR140m per year that the region is entitled
to collect from
the central government from 2015 onwards to finance certain
heavy investments
under the "New Grand Paris" project. IDF's capex will also
largely be
co-financed by the state under the 2015-2020 long-term
state/region co-financing
programme amounting to EUR7.3bn. The state will contribute
EUR2.9bn and the
region EUR4.4bn.
IDF's direct debt at end-2015 - mostly bonds - was EUR5.86bn,
including EUR500m
outstanding short-term debt in the form of Billets de Tresorerie
(BT, French
commercial paper). Direct debt accounted for 8.2 years of the
region's current
balance at end-2015, while operating margin covered interest
payments by around
6x.
Fitch forecasts the debt payback ratio to slightly deteriorate
to about 10 years
by 2018, from eight years in 2016. Liquidity is underpinned by
predictable cash
flows and diverse credit lines. IDF's liquidity management
policy includes a
EUR1bn BT programme. Fitch believes IDF has sufficient available
bank and
revolving credit lines to cover the liquidity needs associated
with increased
use of its BT programme.
STIF's debt is expected to increase significantly, to around
EUR1.8bn at
end-2016, from EUR1bn in 2015. In Fitch's view, STIF has a sound
risk profile as
it is self-supporting, and largely funded by dedicated tax
revenue as well as by
statutory contributions from IDF (51% of total) and from other
local
governments. Fitch expects growth in STIF's fare revenue and
the optimisation
of the company's contracts with regional transportation
operators to absorb the
shortfall stemming from the unification of transportation tariff
measures
implemented in September 2015.
Fitch views IDF's financial management as sophisticated and
prudent,
particularly in terms of the region's forecasting ability, which
allows IDF to
control its annual budget and debt commitments. Debt and
liquidity management
is conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A current margin consistently below 15% leading to a debt
payback ratio
consistently above 10 years would be negative for IDF's ratings.
A downgrade of
the sovereign would also be reflected in IDF's ratings.
An upgrade of IDF's ratings could occur if IDF's budgetary
performance is in
line with Fitch's expectations and net overall risk is
consistently below 200%
of current revenue (2015: 184%), provided France's ratings are
also upgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR7bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'
- EUR1bn BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'.
