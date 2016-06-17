(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Puy-de-Dome's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
with Negative
Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR500m euro medium-term programme and EUR100m
commercial paper
programme have been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+'.
The 'AA' ratings and Negative Outlook reflect our unchanged
expectation that
Puy-de-Dome's budgetary performance and debt metrics will weaken
in the medium
term following cuts in state transfers that will not be fully
compensated by
operating spending restraint.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the department's track record of sound
operating
performance, moderate debt, strong governance and balanced
socio-economic
profile.
According to our baseline scenario, we expect the operating
margin to slightly
weaken over the medium term, to 11% by 2019 from a comfortable
average of 13.5%
in 2011-2015. This is due to flat revenue as a result of state
transfer cuts.
Additionally, as with other French departments, Puy-de-Dome is
exposed to
economic cycles and faces budgetary pressures from faster growth
of expenditure
over revenue.
Revenue prospects are sluggish due to declining state transfers
and expected
moderate tax base growth, including of property transfer duties
(10% of
operating revenue) which tend to evolve erratically. As with
other French
departments, Puy-de-Dome's revenue mix offers limited
flexibility as 75% of
operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state
transfers.
Puy-de-Dome has direct tax leeway, although the administration
is not
contemplating any tax increases.
Puy-de-Dome's executive assembly and administration have
outlined an additional
package of savings and control measures for 2016 and 2017
totalling EUR35m. This
has been partially factored into our projections and we
therefore expect
operating spending growth to slow to 1.1% a year until 2019 (at
constant scope
of competencies), from 2.4% in 2010-2015. We expect the planned
budget
tightening to mitigate the impact of the most rigid spending
items, especially
social spending which will continue to follow an upward trend
over the medium
term , other things being equal.
Puy-de-Dome's ability to implement the budget tightening plan is
underpinned by
the department's strong governance based on a skilled
administration, a stable
local political environment, and a track record of prudent
financial management.
The administration aims to keep the department's operating
margin above 10% and
the debt payback ratio below nine years over the medium term.
Over the medium term, Puy-de-Dome aims to scale back capital
expenditure to
slightly below EUR100m, from an average EUR122m in 2010-2015.
According to
Fitch's base case scenario, this would not be sufficient to
fully offset the
expected decline in its current balance. Therefore the
department's
self-financing rate of capital expenditure (current balance and
capital revenue,
net of debt repayment, over capital expenditure) is likely to
weaken to 52% in
2016-2019 from 61% in 2011-2015.
Direct debt is moderate, at EUR400.2m or 63% of current revenue
at end-2015
(including short-term debt). The debt payback ratio remained
comfortable at 5.5
years. However, this ratio may deteriorate to an average of
seven years in
2016-2019 with the expected weakening of the department's
self-financing
capacity of capital expenditure. Puy-de-Dome's debt structure is
sound and does
not include high-risk products.
Liquidity is underpinned by strong predictable cash flows and by
easy access to
short-term funding. The latter is regular issuance of Billets de
Tresorerie (BT)
under a EUR100m programme, backed by adequate revolving and
committed bank
credit lines. Liquidity forecasts are detailed and updated
regularly.
Despite the department's significant contingent liabilities,
Fitch considers
contingent risks as low due to borrowers' solid credit profiles
(mostly social
housing institutions) and their sound debt structure. The
administration's
sophisticated monitoring framework and strict eligibility
guidelines should
limit the growth of guaranteed debt over the medium term.
Puy-de-Dome's socio-economic indicators are in line with the
national average,
although the department has a structurally lower unemployment
rate (8.9% in
4Q15, against 10% for France). Puy-de-Dome benefits from dynamic
industries and
hosts most of the research facilities and corporate headquarters
of former
region Auvergne (merged with region Rhone-Alpes since 1 January
2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in operating performance leading to a weaker
operating margin
towards 10% or a debt payback ratio towards eight years could
result in a
negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006243
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.