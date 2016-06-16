(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Turkish banks have sufficient
loss absorption
capacity to withstand potentially significant losses on
foreign-currency (FC)
loans extended to local corporates, says Fitch Ratings. Banks'
internal capital
generation is still solid, and several factors materially reduce
the extent to
which corporates are exposed to FC risk, in our view.
Turkish banks have extended around USD187m of FC loans, often
long-term, to
corporates, some of which are unhedged or weakly hedged. We
expect banks to
experience some losses in their FC corporate loan books over the
next few years,
largely because the lira's depreciation against the US dollar -
the local
currency has lost about half of its value since 2H10 - makes it
harder for
companies with lira revenue streams to service their FC debt. We
view the
Turkish corporate sector as the most exposed to exchange rate
risk in the EMEA
region because of currency mismatches on companies' balance
sheets.
Corporates generating strong FC export revenues, such as those
operating in the
clothing and textiles, automobiles and chemicals sectors, will
be at least
partially hedged against currency movements. But we have found
that the
country's leading exporters are not the largest borrowers from
domestic banks in
FC. The largest FC loans extended by Fitch-rated Turkish banks
tend to be to
companies operating domestically, such as energy production and
distribution,
real estate development and construction companies.
This is a risk for the banks, but there are several mitigating
factors. Currency
risks for the energy and real estate sectors are moderately
reduced because
pricing on these markets is predominantly in foreign currency.
Furthermore,
corporate borrowers are often parts of larger, diversified
corporate groups, and
other group companies may be exporters, or simply have lower
debt, which limits
the impact on overall group leverage of the FC borrowing.
Corporates very rarely fully hedge their FC positions, but based
on our
discussions with Turkish banks, we understand that a significant
number of
corporate borrowers operate with short-term hedges, which allow
them to cover
the next 12-24 months of payments falling due under their FC
loans.
In addition, some Turkish company owners are likely to hold FC
deposits in banks
both inside and outside of Turkey. Offshore wealth is hard to
estimate reliably,
but appears to be significant based on anecdotal evidence and
capital
repatriation to Turkey in recent years. Domestically, more than
40% of retail FC
bank deposits comprise individual accounts with a value
equivalent to TRY1m or
more, and we believe these are in part assets of company owners,
available to
service corporate FC loans.
The risks posed to Turkish banks by lending to unhedged
corporates, and the
external debt and FC positions of different sectors of Turkey's
economy, were
discussed in a recent report and teleconference. Access to the
replay and the
report is available by clicking on the links below.
<a
href="https://teleconferenceturkeysexternald.splashthat.com">Cli
ck here to
view Turkey's external debt and FC liquidity teleconference
replay.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=88
1740">Click here to view Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2015
Update
report.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd.
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.