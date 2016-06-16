(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned HSH
Finanzfonds AoeR's EUR1.4bn floating-rate bonds, due 29 December
2017
(DE000A2AATT4) and HSH Portfoliomanagement AoeR's EUR250m
floating-rate bonds,
due 22 December 2017 (DE000A2AATS6), expected Long-term ratings
of 'AAA(EXP)'.
The bonds are guaranteed by two German federated States of
Hamburg
(AAA/Stable/F1+) and Schleswig-Holstein (AAA/Stable/F1+) on an
unconditional,
irrevocable and unsubordinated basis. The states own 50% each of
HSH Finanzfonds
AoeR and HSH Portfoliomanagement AoeR.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected ratings reflect the unconditional, irrevocable and
unsubordinated
guarantee issued by Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to secure the
two bonds.
Their 'AAA' ratings are based on the strong support mechanisms
that apply to all
members of the German Federation, and the extensive liquidity
facilities they
benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment
as well as
servicing guarantees if they are called.
The Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes
the two states
guaranteeing this issue, are all members of the German
Federation benefitting
from the support mechanism. All Laender are equally entitled to
financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in
economic and financial performances.
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein founded HSH Finanzfonds AoeR, a
public law
institution (Anstalt oeffentlichen Rechts; AoeR), for the
purpose of providing
capital support to HSH Nordbank AG (BBB-/F3) on behalf of the
two states.
HSH Portfoliomanagement AoeR, another public law institution,
was founded by the
two states for the purpose of the acquisition, profit-oriented
realisation and
liquidation of risk positions and non-strategic business units
of HSH Nordbank
AG, its domestic and foreign subsidiaries and their legal
successors. This is
aimed at stabilising the bank and supporting the stabilisation
of the capital
markets (pursuant to 8b, Abs.1 of the capital market
stabilisation fund law
(Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfondsgesetz). As a result HSH
Portfoliomanagement
AoeR is authorised to raise loans for the acquisition of such
risk positions,
and the commencement of operations and ongoing business
activities for up to an
amount of EUR6.2bn.
Based on their legal status, HSH Finanzfonds AoeR and HSH
Portfoliomanagement
AoeR benefit from a deficiency guarantee (Gewaehrtragerhaftung)
and a
maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) from both states.
Furthermore, both states
are able to grant explicit and irrevocable, unsubordinated
guarantees on
first-demand to scheduled bond issues of both institutions on a
contractual
basis with each state guaranteeing 50%. This means that the
guaranteed debt of
HSH Finanzfonds AoeR and HSH Portfoliomanegement AoeR ranks
equally with all the
guarantors' other unsubordinated and unsecured liabilities. Both
guarantors are
equally and severally, but not jointly, liable. The guarantees
are issued for an
indefinite period and are governed by the laws of the Federal
Republic of
Germany.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender
and consequently the bonds' ratings. An adverse change of an
important
institutional feature (solidarity principle, equalisation
system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German
Laender ratings. Any
change to the legal status of the bond issuers or the existing
guarantee scheme
will also require a review of the bond ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
