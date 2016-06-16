(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating on Symetra Life Insurance Company (Symetra
Life) as well
as all ratings for Symetra Financial Corp. (Symetra), including
the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and all outstanding debt issues.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the agency's revision of Sumitomo
Life Insurance
Company's (Sumitomo, 'A' IFS) Outlook to Negative (see 'Fitch
Revises Outlooks
on 11 Japanese Insurers to Negative' dated June 16, 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com). This action follows a revision of the
Outlook of Japan's
sovereign rating to Negative.
Fitch would allow Symetra's IFS rating to be rated one notch
above its parent,
due to its standalone credit profile and lack of direct exposure
to Japan and
the issues constraining its sovereign rating, including not
having any direct
investments in Japanese government bonds. Therefore, if Japan is
downgraded by
one notch, Fitch expects Symetra's ratings to be unaffected.
Fitch views Symetra's standalone credit profile as in line with
an 'A' IFS
rating, which reflects the company's strong balance sheet,
diversified earnings
and moderate financial leverage. Additional strengths include
the company's
strong competitive position in the group medical stop-loss
market and fixed
annuities sold through banks. The standalone credit profile also
considers
Symetra's above-average interest rate risk, due to its large
legacy structured
settlement and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would likely affirm Symetra's ratings if Japan is
downgraded by one notch.
Symetra's holding company ratings are somewhat constrained by
Sumitomo's
ratings, which are capped by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR of 'A'. Given
that Sumitomo's ratings have a Negative Outlook, an upgrade of
Symetra is
unlikely in the near term.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Symetra Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'A-';
--4.25% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024 at 'BBB+';
--8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'.
Symetra Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'A'.
