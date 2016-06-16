(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aflac Inc.'s
(Aflac) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior debt ratings at 'A-'. At
the same time,
Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of
Aflac's insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable for Aflac's
holding company ratings and has been revised to Negative for its
insurance
subsidiaries. A full ratings list follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's actions follow Fitch's affirmation of Japan's Long-Term
IDR at 'A' and
the revision of its Outlook to Negative (see 'Fitch Affirms
Japan at 'A';
Outlook Revised to Negative', dated June 13, 2016, at
www.fitchratings.com).
Aflac's IFS rating is capped at one notch above Japan's
sovereign rating of 'A',
due to Aflac Japan's exposure to the Japanese economy. Aflac
Japan comprises
more than two-thirds of Aflac's assets, capital and
profitability, making
Japan's economy a significant ratings factor.
Factors contributing to the notch between Aflac's ratings and
Japan's sovereign
rating include Aflac's sizeable global diversification and its
ability to
generate strong financial results from its U.S. operations,
which generates
approximately 40% of net premiums.
The application of the sovereign constraint to Aflac's ratings
has resulted in
compressed notching of the holding company ratings relative to
the operating
company IFS ratings.
The affirmation of Aflac's ratings reflect the company's
extremely strong
competitive position in the supplemental accident and health
insurance markets
in Japan and the U.S., extremely strong earnings profile and
very strong
capitalization. The ratings also incorporate the impact of slow
economic growth
in Aflac's key Japanese market and its sizeable exposure to
Japanese sovereign
risk including significant investment concentration in Japanese
government bonds
(JGB).
Aflac maintains a dominant market position in both Japan and the
U.S. selling
cancer and other supplemental accident and health insurance
products. The
company's key competitive advantages include its low-cost
operations, continued
product innovation and brand name recognition. However, Aflac
faces growing
competition in both Japan and the U.S.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A downgrade of Fitch's sovereign rating (local currency) of
Japan to 'A-' or
lower (currently 'A'/Outlook Negative);
--Significant investment impairments or losses in Aflac's
capital position;
--A decline in Aflac's run-rate pre-tax operating margin below
17% in Japan or
15% in U.S.;
--A significant increase in either operating (greater than 16x)
or financial
leverage (greater than 30%);
--NAIC RBC less than 400%.
An upgrade of Aflac is unlikely in the near term, given Japan's
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR and Outlook of 'A'/Outlook Negative.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Aflac Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 at 'A-';
--2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 at 'A-';
--2.65% USD650 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 at 'A-';
--2.4% USD 550 million senior notes due March 16, 2020 at 'A-'
--4% USD350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 at 'A-';
--3.625% USD700 million senior notes due June 2023 at 'A-';
--3.625% USD750 million senior notes due Nov. 15, 2024 at 'A-';
--3.25% USD 450 million senior notes due March 17, 2025 at 'A-';
--6.9% USD400 million senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 at 'A-';
--6.45% USD450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 at 'A-';
--5.5% USD500 million junior subordinated debentures due Sept.
15, 2052 at
'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
--IFS at 'A+'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
