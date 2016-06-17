(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed APN News &
Media Limited's
(APN) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the
rating of APN for
commercial reasons. Following the company's equity raising and
approval of the
group's demerger, APN does not need to maintain a credit rating.
The rating is
not a key input into other ratings.
The affirmation follows the approval to demerge the company's
New Zealand
businesses and the successful equity-raising of AUD180m in June
2016, which will
be used to reduce leverage.
On a pro-forma basis, APN-calculated net-debt/EBITDA at 31
December 2015 would
have been 1.8x, within the range of its target capital structure
for the
demerged business of 2.0x or lower. On a pro-forma basis, APN's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage would have been 3.2x, compared with the reported
results of 4.8x (2014:
4.4x).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Geographical Concentration Constrains Rating: The demerger of
the New Zealand
businesses diminishes APN's geographical diversification, with
its core markets
now Australia and, to a lesser extent, Hong Kong. Despite its
strong radio
network in Australia, the relative lack of diversification
constrains APN's IDR
at 'BB-'.
Improving Leverage: APN improved its FFO-adjusted net leverage
to 3.2x on a
pro-forma basis by end-2015 by using the proceeds from its
AUD180m equity issue
to pay down debt. This compares with the reported result of
4.8x. APN met its
internal net-debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x or lower for the
demerged business at
1.8x on a pro-forma basis at end-2015. Fitch expects
FFO-adjusted net leverage
to improve until 2019, as capex requirements and interest
expenses decline and
Adshel's, APN's digital outdoor advertising and out-of-home
media company,
financial performance improves. This is despite a higher tax
expense from 2016
and the recommencement of dividend payments in 2017.
Australian Radio Network Underpins Growth Opportunities: APN has
the maximum two
radio licences allowed in each of the five Australian-mainland
capital cities
and is the second-largest commercial radio operator in Australia
by overall
market share. The company aims to take advantage of its reach to
promote
national advertising opportunities. While APN has successfully
built high-rating
programmes in each major city, the Australian radio market is
becoming
increasingly competitive, representing a risk to the company's
strongest
business.
Leading Position; Unique Assets: The rating reflects APN's
strong radio and
publishing brands in Australia, which should enable the company
to maintain its
market position. The rating also reflects APN's unique asset
combination and its
ability to offer cross-platform advertising over its publishing,
radio, outdoor
and digital assets. Higher earnings and cash flow visibility
from its radio
network helps mitigate the structurally weaker publishing
businesses.
Resilient Radio Networks: Fitch expects APN's radio business to
remain less
vulnerable to the growing popularity of alternative media
platforms, such as the
internet, and therefore continue to exhibit greater resilience
in revenues. The
company's rebranding and talent recruitment has successfully
gained audience and
revenue market share. Radio has historically been a more
defensive medium than
newspapers and other advertising platforms. Further, advertising
revenue for
commercial radio broadcasters is more resilient to fluctuations
in global and
national advertising budgets, as local advertising sales
dominate radio
advertising revenue.
Print Faces Structural Challenges: The rating reflects ongoing
structural
challenges confronting APN's publishing business. The company
has a strong
position in the Australian regional newspaper market, but Fitch
expects its
publishing business to remain under pressure due to continued
migration of
advertising expenditure to digital platforms and the associated
media
fragmentation.
Steady Cash Generation: APN's radio and print businesses are
cash generative
with low capex requirements. Fitch expects the company to
continue generating
steady FCF from 2016 to 2019, with an FCF margin above 6%,
despite the
challenges in its print business and the expected recommencement
of dividend
payments in 2017.
Potential of Sale of Australian Regional Media: APN flagged the
potential sale
of its Australian print business in 2016. Despite the business's
structural
challenges, the resulting concentration of APN's business in
Australian radio
would likely constrain its rating at 'BB-', even if the proceeds
were used to
pay down debt.
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects APN to have strong liquidity
in 2016 and
2017, following the pay-down of debt using proceeds from the
equity issue. APN
intends to lower its committed bank facility limits to AUD360m
after the
demerger is completed, of which AUD152.3m would have remained
undrawn at
end-2015 on a pro-forma basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for APN include:
- total revenue to be affected by Australia's declining
publishing sector and
the transition of the outdoor business, offset by radio revenue
growth, as APN
consolidates the benefits of its national network. Print
revenues to experience
pressure from 2016 to 2019, particularly over the next two years
- EBITDA margin to increase in 2016-2019, driven by rising
revenue from the
higher-margin radio business, increasing profits from Adshel and
cost saving
initiatives being implemented in the Australian print business
- capex to remain at around AUD10m per year from 2016-2019
- cash dividends to recommence in 2016, with the first payment
expected in 2017.
Fitch has assumed a 20% payout ratio in 2016, increasing to 60%
until 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the rating has been
withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
