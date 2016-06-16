(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Rolta India Limited's (Rolta) Issuer Default Ratings remain on Restricted Default (RD) as Fitch Ratings understands that the USD6.8m coupon on Rolta LLC's USD127m 10.75% bond due 2018 remains unpaid following the expiration of the grace period on 15 June 2016. In the Q&A below, Fitch's analysts, Nitin Soni and Steve Durose, answer some questions on Rolta's liquidity position, which is now critical. Q: What is Rolta's current liquidity situation? A: At end-March 2016, Rolta had a cash balance of USD33m - over half of which was restricted in debt reserve accounts, including USD6.8m in the bond interest reserve account. The rest was tied up by working capital requirements to run the day-to-day operations of the company. Fitch believes that Rolta needs at least USD60m to improve its liquidity in the very short term - including the missed coupon payment of USD6.8m, USD35m to pay bank loans that were due 31 March 2016 and USD16m for a coupon payment due on 24 July 2016 on Rolta Americas LLC's 2019 bonds. Rolta would need substantial new capital if holders seek to accelerate repayment of the notes. Fitch doubts whether there would be sufficient market appetite to provide this capital. Under the terms of the 2018 notes, even if the bond trustee has used the USD6.8m in the reserve account to pay the outstanding coupon, the company would still have to find another USD6.8m to re-fund the reserve account. Q: What are the prospects of Rolta restructuring its existing loans or securing additional funds from new lenders? A: We believe Rolta is in discussion with its bankers to refinance or restructure its bank loans to improve liquidity. However, we have little visibility on these banks' willingness to refinance the loans and expect any new lenders to seek very strict terms. We estimate Rolta may have about USD100m of unencumbered real-estate assets, including its Rolta Tower A and other related assets in Mumbai, which could be offered to banks as additional security to refinance its loans and to obtain additional funds. Q: How would additional secured loans affect the rating on the unsecured bonds? A: We may downgrade the unsecured bonds' recovery rating to 'RR6' from 'RR5' if additional secured debt is raised, which would further subordinate the unsecured bonds. An 'RR6' Recovery Rating indicates a recovery of 10% or less of current principal and related interest based on our calculations. Q: What caused the liquidity crises at Rolta? A: We believe that delays in payment by its biggest customer, the Indian government, along with banks' reluctance to extend credit on a loan due 31 March 2016 have led to the severe liquidity crunch at Rolta. We estimate that over 45% of its 2015 revenue of USD560m was related to services for Indian state and central governments, principally for defence services. During the fiscal fourth quarter ended 31 March 2016 (4QFY16), receivables increased substantially to USD288m, or about 190 days of its revenue, from 126 days a year earlier. Q: What will drive Rolta's ratings in the future? A: We will keep the IDR at 'RD' until the company pays its overdue liabilities. If this happens, we will reassess the liquidity situation. We will downgrade the IDRs to default, or 'D', if the company announces that it has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation or other formal winding-up procedures, or otherwise ceased business. If the company enters into restructuring discussions with its lenders, we are likely to keep the rating at 'RD' until that restructuring is complete, after which we will reassess the liquidity situation. Q: Why was there a significant fall in tangible assets during Q4FY16? A: Rolta reclassified some of its computer systems worth of USD260m to intangible assets form tangible assets in Q4FY16 following the separation of its Indian defence business into a separate group company. Management claims that a large part of defence-related technology should be classified as intangibles and not aggregated with computer systems as previously. Fitch's ratings on Rolta and related entities are as follows: Rolta India Limited Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'RD' Long-term Local-Currency IDR: 'RD' Senior unsecured class rating: 'C' Rolta LLC Rating on USD127m 10.75% notes due 2018: 'C' with Recovery Rating of 'RR5' Rolta Americas LLC Rating on USD367m 8.865% notes due 2019: 'C' with Recovery Rating of 'RR5' Contacts: Nitin Soni Director Corporates +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Steve Durose Managing Director Corporates +61 2 82560307 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 