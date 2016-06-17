(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the rating Outlooks for Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY) and Easy Buy Public Company Limited (EB) to Negative from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Long-Term Rating of BAY, as well as the National Long-Term Rating of EB. All other ratings of the issuers are not immediately affected by our action today. The Outlook revisions follows the similar revision in the Outlooks of their respective parents in the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), namely the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU) and ACOM Co., Ltd. (ACOM), on 16 June 2016 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1006131 "> Fitch Revises Outlook for Japanese Financial Institutions to Negative ), which came after the Outlook of the Japanese sovereign was revised to Negative from Stable on 13 June 2016 A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS BAY's Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating, and EB's National Long-Term Rating are driven by Fitch's view that these entities are strategically important subsidiaries of their respective parents BTMU and ACOM. This is due to high levels of parent shareholding and control, management integration, and histories of support. Hence Fitch believes there would be a high probability of extraordinary support for the subsidiaries if required. The Negative Outlooks are consistent with the Negative Outlooks of the parents. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in the ratings or credit profile at the parent level would similarly affect the Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating of BAY, and the National Long-Term Rating of EB. An indication of material weakening in the parents' propensity to provide extraordinary support to their respective subsidiaries could result in downgrade of National Ratings. For example, this could be indicated by a significant reduction in ownership or level of commitment to provide financial support. However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the medium term. The rating actions are as follows: BAY: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable BAY's other ratings listed below are not affected: Short-Term IDR: 'F2' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '1' National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)' National Short-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)' National rating on Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)' EB: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EB's other ratings listed below are not affected: National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds: 'AA(tha)' Contact: Primary Analysts Ambreesh Srivastava (BAY International Ratings) Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Parson Singha (BAY National Ratings) Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Patchara Sarayudh (EB) Director +66 2108 0152 Secondary Analysts Parson Singha (BAY International Ratings) Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BAY National Ratings) Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Jackerin Jeeradit (EB) Associate Director +66 2108 0163 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006215 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.