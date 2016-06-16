(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
State Transport
Leasing Company (STLC) Long-Term Issuer-Default Ratings of 'BB-'
with Negative
Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is attached at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STLC's Long-Term IDRs of 'BB-', Support Rating of '3' and
Support Rating Floor
of 'BB-' reflect the moderate probability of support, in case of
need, the
company could receive from the Russian sovereign
(BBB-/Negative). In assessing
potential support, Fitch views positively: (i) the 100% state
ownership; (ii)
the company's role (albeit somewhat limited) in state programmes
to support the
public transport sector and domestic aircraft manufacturing; and
(iii) the
recent track record of capital injections (RUB35bn in 2015,
equal to 3.5x
end-2014 equity; a further RUB30bn in 2016 is probable).
However, the timing and the amount of support (especially
capital) could be
constrained by a potentially lengthy and onerous budgetary
process (unplanned
capital injections would need to be approved as amendments to
the federal
budget). In addition, Fitch expects the company's currently low
leverage to
increase substantially, which could raise the cost of potential
support.
STLC was the fifth-largest Russian leasing company by total
lease portfolio at
end-2015, and has been under the direct oversight of the
Ministry of Transport
since 2009. STLC is being actively used in state programmes for
the development
of the Russian transportation industry, namely (i) leasing of
Russian-built
Sukhoi SuperJet-100 (SSJ-100) planes; (ii) leasing of new trains
for the Central
Suburb Passenger Company; (iii) leasing of new ships for Russian
water
transportation companies; and (iv) leasing of buses in regions
as part of the
state programme to improve energy efficiency in public
transportation.
Fitch views STLC's intrinsic creditworthiness as modest given
the company's
significant asset quality deficiencies, only break-even
profitability to date,
large balance sheet concentrations, the limited liquidity of the
company's large
rail fleet (20% of total assets at end-2015) and significant
refinancing needs.
STLC's lease book has historically been concentrated, which is
typical of
Russian state-owned leasing companies. At end-2015, the largest
exposure (42% of
total earning assets) was represented by operating lease
contracts with the
Russian state-controlled airline, Aeroflot (B+/Stable).
At end-2015, the amount of problem exposures (net investments in
lease and other
receivables on terminated contracts overdue by 90+ days plus
foreclosed assets)
reached a significant RUB15bn (or 8.5% of total earning assets),
although they
were comfortably reserved (56%). An additional RUB12bn (6.8%) of
problem assets
were transferred into operating lease, and a further RUB3bn
(1.8%) were written
down during 2015. Growing exposure to smaller and weaker
airlines backed by
not-so-liquid SSJ-100s could put additional pressure on STLC's
asset quality.
At end-2015, STLC's financial leverage (debt/equity) was
comfortable at 3x, due
to a large RUB30bn equity injection in October 2015 to finance
the purchase of
SSJ-100s from Sukhoi Civil Aircraft JSC (BB-/Negative). However,
management
expects rapid annual growth of around 25% in 2016-2018, which
could increase
leverage up to an albeit still reasonable 5x.
During 2Q16-1Q17, STLC has to repay RUB39bn of debt (28% of
total liabilities at
end-2015); the company plans to refinance this and attract at
least a further
RUB12bn to finance lease commitments. Fitch views these
borrowing plans as
feasible due to the company's track record and close ties with
Russian state
banks. STLC's available liquidity buffer at end-1Q16 was
RUB13bn, while proceeds
from outstanding lease contracts are expected at RUB26bn (net of
VAT).
STLC's rouble-denominated senior unsecured debt ratings are
aligned with the
company's Local Currency IDRs and National Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects that on Russia's sovereign
ratings. A downgrade of
STLC may result from a weakening of the ability or propensity of
the Russian
authorities to provide support, which could be reflected, for
example, in the
downgrade of the sovereign Long-Term IDR. Rapid growth with a
sharp increase in
leverage beyond Fitch's current expectations, or significant
corporate
governance risks, could also be credit-negative.
An upgrade of STLC, although unlikely in the near-term, would be
contingent on
an upgrade of the Russian sovereign or a significant improvement
in its
standalone profile (e.g. further sizable capital injections,
diversification of
the company's business and improvement in its profitability). A
more significant
policy role for STLC with respect to implementation of state
programmes to
support the Russian transportation sector, underpinned by
sufficient capital
provided by the authorities, could also be positive for the
ratings.
STLC's senior debt ratings are likely to move in tandem with the
company's
Long-Term IDRs and National Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
State Transport Leasing Company
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook
Negative
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 203 530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
