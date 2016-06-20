(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ABCL Glory
Capital
Limited's (ABCL Glory) USD500m guaranteed senior notes a final
rating of 'A'.
The notes are due in 2021.
ABCL Glory is an offshore special-purpose vehicle wholly owned
by ABC Leasing
International Corporation Limited (ABCLI), but under the
management control of
ABC Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (ABC Leasing). Both
ABCLI and ABC
Leasing are wholly owned subsidiaries of ABC. Fitch views ABC
Leasing as a core
subsidiary of ABC because it provides financial leasing services
to ABC's
customers.
The notes represent direct, general, unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of ABCL Glory and are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by
the Hong Kong branch of ABC (Hong Kong Branch). Fitch views the
Hong Kong Branch
as part of the same legal entity and it plays an important role
in developing
ABC's overseas businesses. The proceeds will be used for general
corporate
purposes by ABC Leasing or any of its subsidiaries and
affiliates.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the completion of
the bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received. The
final ratings are in line with the expected rating of 'A(EXP)'
assigned on 6
June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent direct, general, unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of ABC Glory by virtue of the deed of guarantee
given by the Hong
Kong Branch in favour of the notes. The obligations rank pari
passu with all
other present and future unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations
of the Hong Kong Branch. The notes' rating reflects the ratings
expected to be
assigned to senior notes and is in line with ABC's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which is in turn based on an extremely high
probability of
support, if required, from the Chinese government (A+/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the notes' rating will be directly correlated to
changes in ABC's
IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support ABC in a full and
timely manner. The
rating of the notes could be downgraded if the deed of guarantee
given by the
Hong Kong Branch is no longer effective.
The other ratings of ABC are unaffected by this rating action,
and are as
follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007719
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
