(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded The
Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating to 'A+' from 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has
simultaneously
affirmed Dai-ichi Life's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A' and
revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed at 'A-' the ratings on Dai-ichi Life's
USD1.3bn
cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral
options issued in
March 2011, and its USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated
notes with interest
deferral options issued in October 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The one-notch upgrade of Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating reflects the
company's
recent successful international expansion, which has pushed its
global
diversification above the threshold at which it may be rated
above the Japanese
sovereign (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A/Negative), as
outlined in Fitch's
methodology. Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its international
business since
2011. This is driven mainly by its successful integration of
Australia-based TAL
Group, whose core business is life insurance, and US-based
Protective Life
Corporation (Protective, IFS of its primary life insurance
subsidiaries, such as
Protective Life Insurance Company: A/Stable).
In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and
sizeable
international business diversification can be rated above the
sovereign rating
if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than
20% of their
invested assets). Insurance groups that generate 20% or more of
their net
premiums from international business sources on a sustained
basis would be
considered as having sizeable international business
diversification.
Dai-ichi Life disclosed that it reliably derived more than 20%
of its
consolidated annualised premiums in-force from outside Japan
(mainly from the US
and Australia) as of the financial year ended 31 March 2016
(FYE16). This is
considerably more than other Japanese life insurers, and Fitch
expects Dai-ichi
Life's international insurance businesses to continue to
steadily grow, partly
supported by Protective's sustainable organic growth.
Dai-ichi Life has achieved the necessary international business
diversification
that counterbalances its heavy Japanese government debt holdings
(30% at
end-March 2016, consolidated basis). This would allow the rating
on the insurer
to be up to one notch higher than the sovereign rating.
Fitch has maintained the Negative Outlook on Dai-ichi Life's IFS
Rating to
ensure the rating is capped at a maximum of one notch above
Japan's rating.
However, the agency revised the Outlook for the company's
Long-Term IDR to
Stable from Negative because its Long-Term IDR can exceed the
sovereign rating
by up to one notch, according to Fitch's methodology.
Dai-ichi Life's ratings reflect strong capital adequacy, recent
successful
international expansion, steady growth in the more profitable
domestic "third"
(health) sector, and a well-established brand as the
second-largest life insurer
in Japan. However, its capital adequacy remains susceptible to
both
interest-rate and stock-market volatility due to the duration
mismatch between
assets and liabilities, and high investment exposure to domestic
equities
(equity holdings to adjusted equity of 123% at end-March 2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future as the rating is
constrained by the
sovereign rating, which is on Negative Outlook. Conversely, if
the rating on
Japan were lowered, the IFS Rating on the insurer is also likely
to be lowered.
However, the subordinated debts' ratings will remain at 'A-',
even if Dai-ichi
Life's IFS Rating and Long-Term IDR are downgraded to 'A-'
because of the
sovereign downgrade, according to Fitch's methodology.
Downgrade rating triggers would include a major erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability, and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated solvency
margin ratio (SMR) were to decline below 600% (764% at end-March
2016),
consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March
2016), or its
(standalone basis) core profit margin were to decline to below
10% (16% in
FYE16), for a prolonged period.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited:
IFS Rating upgraded to 'A+' from 'A': Outlook Negative
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A': Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
US dollar denominated cumulative perpetual subordinated notes
issues March 2011
affirmed at 'A-'
US dollar denominated cumulative perpetual subordinated notes
issues October
2014 affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
