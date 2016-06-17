(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Nigeria's planned shift to a
more flexible
foreign-exchange regime could aid the sovereign's adjustment to
lower oil prices
and support growth, although implementation may present
challenges, Fitch
Ratings says. Establishing the new framework's credibility will
be key to its
effectiveness in attracting portfolio flows and FDI to make up
for lower oil
export receipts.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday issued revised
guidelines for a
single, "market-driven" inter-bank FX market, open to authorised
dealers and
other entities. The central bank first indicated that it planned
to move to a
more flexible exchange rate at its most recent Monetary Policy
Committee meeting
in May.
The CBN's previous policy of restricting access to the official
FX market and
supporting the naira, rather than risk the inflationary impact
of devaluation,
has been negative for Nigeria's sovereign credit profile.
Defending the naira
has lowered reserves and increased external vulnerabilities,
while a shortage of
hard currency has weighed on the non-oil economy. The change of
policy is
consistent with our view that the CBN would struggle to defend
the naira
indefinitely.
But a backlog of unmet dollar demand (estimates range from
USD4bn to USD9bn) has
built up and any inability to clear a significant portion of
that backlog early
in the transition would hinder the effectiveness of the new
framework. The CBN
will introduce a new non-deliverable forward to try to limit
exchange-rate
volatility under the new system, by moving some of the dollar
demand to the
futures market and away from the spot market. Even so, the CBN
will probably
have to deploy a large portion of its international reserves
during the first
week(s) of implementation. It also reserves the right to
intervene by buying and
selling FX to smooth market movements, although it has made no
specific
announcements about trading bands or break points that might
lead to
intervention.
Nigeria's unorthodox FX policy has made raising external
financing more
difficult. Allowing the market to determine the value of the
naira could ease
this, although we think much potential FDI may remain on the
sidelines until a
clearer picture emerges of how the new system is functioning.
Foreign investment
in the domestic bond market is very low and not likely to
increase in the near
term. High demand for FXafter a devaluation may also limit the
benefit to the
current account from recovering oil prices.
An increase in FX liquidity would support a potential recovery
in growth in
2H16. Nigeria's GDP contracted 0.36% yoy in the first three
months of this year,
and we think this contraction has probably continued in 2Q16 due
to hard
currency shortages, and unrest in the Niger Delta lowering oil
production.
Naira devaluation could lead to a further spike in CPI
inflation, which rose to
a six-year high of 15.6% in May. But we think the inflation
pass-through from
the official rate is limited and a fall in the parallel rate
would be
deflationary, which along with the increasing availability of
hard currency
could lower inflation.
We will assess the implications of Nigeria's new exchange rate
policy on its
economy and external finances as part of our next review of the
country's
'BB-'/Negative sovereign rating.
Our base case for Nigerian banks is that regulatory total
capital ratios will
not decline significantly under the new regime. Any impact will
be offset by
still strong profitability and high levels of internal capital
generation. The
new FX regime crucially also provides access to US dollars for
the banks to meet
their internal and external obligations.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
1891">Click here for the latest Full Rating Report on
Nigeria.
Contact:
Jermaine Leonard
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.