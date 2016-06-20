(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
sterling-denominated money
funds are preparing for market volatility and potential
pronounced investor
flows ahead of the Brexit referendum. Likely liquidity support
from the UK Debt
Management Office (DMO) will provide a safety net for fund
managers.
Minimising reinvestment risk at dates around the referendum has
been a key focus
for most sterling money fund managers. This is to avoid holding
securities or
counterparty exposures that would mature around those dates,
when market
volatility may be particularly high and most issuers inactive,
with the
exception of the UK DMO. This will add to the quarter-end
effect, which
typically sees tightened market supply, while investors'
seasonal cash needs
create flow volatility.
Fund managers expect the UK DMO's activity will mitigate this
risk and support
the market with liquidity through T-bill issuance around the
referendum date, as
it regularly does at quarter-end and now even month-end. This
will help sterling
money fund managers swiftly meet reinvestment needs and act as a
source of
liquidity in the event that funds need to sell such securities
to meet
redemption requests. Market volatility contagion risk to
sterling MMFs should
therefore be contained allowing funds to remain in line with
their investment
guidelines and Fitch's rating criteria.
Sterling money fund managers could face potentially large and
rapid flow
volatility as investors either seek "safe haven" cash holdings,
using money
funds as a cash holding vehicle or move out of
sterling-denominated assets
altogether, including sterling money funds. Money fund managers
are well
prepared to withstand such flows, in Fitch's view, given high
levels of
overnight and one-week portfolio liquidity (27% and 39% of
portfolio assets,
respectively, at end-May 2016).
Fitch is not recommending any particular position, vote or
outcome regarding the
referendum vote on 23 June 2016.
Contacts:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
