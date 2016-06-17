(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Further downgrades among Russian
local and
regional governments (LRGs) are possible despite signs that the
sector's overall
fiscal performance is stabilising, Fitch Ratings says.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/883032">Click here
for "Russian
Local and Regional Governments Overview: Pressure Persists
Despite First Signs
of Stabilisation".
Eighteen of the 47 Fitch-rated LRGs (mostly regions) are on
Negative Outlook,
although 10 of these have their ratings capped at the level of
the Russian
sovereign, whose 'BBB-' rating is also on Negative Outlook. The
proportion of
Negative Outlooks is lower than it was 12 months ago (38% versus
44%). No
Russian LRGs are on Positive Outlook.
The drop in the number of Negative Outlooks since 1H15 reflects
signs of
stabilisation in fiscal performance. The aggregated deficit
before debt
variation narrowed to 1.8% of total revenue in 2015 from its
peak of 7.9% in
2013, and we expect a similar outturn this year. The key drivers
of deficit
reduction were cuts in non-core operating expenditure and a
freeze in
investment.
But only 11% of Russian LRGs reported balanced budgets or budget
surpluses last
year. The median deficit was 6.1% of revenues.
Further improvements in operating performance to bring budgets
closer to balance
may prove more challenging. Inflation and the federal
government's decision to
increase public-sector salaries will make it difficult to reduce
operating
expenditure. Tax revenues, which account for about
three-quarters of total LRG
revenues, are exposed to economic volatility, and we forecast
real GDP to
contract again this year, albeit by a more modest 0.7%. We
expect tax revenue to
increase by 5% this year, below our year-end inflation forecast
of 8.2%.
Persistent deficits have resulted in a steadily rising debt
burden, and
aggregated direct risk (bonds and bank loans plus other
Fitch-classified debt,
such as federal budget loans) is approaching 30% of total
revenue. The average
debt burden is modest, but the debt stock varies between
issuers, from close to
zero to 100% of total revenue, and this is a key credit
differentiation.
Investment-grade issuers have had sound operating performance
and strong debt
metrics, with direct risk around 10% of current revenue and
operating margins
above 15%. But direct risk approaches 100% of current revenue
for some weaker
LRGs rated in the 'B' category.
Rising debt coupled with short maturities have exacerbated
refinancing risk. The
federal government mitigates this by providing low-cost budget
loans to
refinance maturing market debt, which supports LRG ratings.
However, we think
the federal government may start to reduce provision of these
loans as part of
its own fiscal consolidation efforts, meaning that LRGs will
shift towards more
expensive bond-market funding.
Fitch's presentation, "Russian Local and Regional Governments
Overview: Pressure
Persists Despite First Signs of Stabilisation" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link.
Contact:
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow, 115054
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
International Public Finance
+7 495 956 9901
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
