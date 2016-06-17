(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Further downgrades among Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) are possible despite signs that the sector's overall fiscal performance is stabilising, Fitch Ratings says. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/883032">Click here for "Russian Local and Regional Governments Overview: Pressure Persists Despite First Signs of Stabilisation". Eighteen of the 47 Fitch-rated LRGs (mostly regions) are on Negative Outlook, although 10 of these have their ratings capped at the level of the Russian sovereign, whose 'BBB-' rating is also on Negative Outlook. The proportion of Negative Outlooks is lower than it was 12 months ago (38% versus 44%). No Russian LRGs are on Positive Outlook. The drop in the number of Negative Outlooks since 1H15 reflects signs of stabilisation in fiscal performance. The aggregated deficit before debt variation narrowed to 1.8% of total revenue in 2015 from its peak of 7.9% in 2013, and we expect a similar outturn this year. The key drivers of deficit reduction were cuts in non-core operating expenditure and a freeze in investment. But only 11% of Russian LRGs reported balanced budgets or budget surpluses last year. The median deficit was 6.1% of revenues. Further improvements in operating performance to bring budgets closer to balance may prove more challenging. Inflation and the federal government's decision to increase public-sector salaries will make it difficult to reduce operating expenditure. Tax revenues, which account for about three-quarters of total LRG revenues, are exposed to economic volatility, and we forecast real GDP to contract again this year, albeit by a more modest 0.7%. We expect tax revenue to increase by 5% this year, below our year-end inflation forecast of 8.2%. Persistent deficits have resulted in a steadily rising debt burden, and aggregated direct risk (bonds and bank loans plus other Fitch-classified debt, such as federal budget loans) is approaching 30% of total revenue. The average debt burden is modest, but the debt stock varies between issuers, from close to zero to 100% of total revenue, and this is a key credit differentiation. Investment-grade issuers have had sound operating performance and strong debt metrics, with direct risk around 10% of current revenue and operating margins above 15%. But direct risk approaches 100% of current revenue for some weaker LRGs rated in the 'B' category. Rising debt coupled with short maturities have exacerbated refinancing risk. The federal government mitigates this by providing low-cost budget loans to refinance maturing market debt, which supports LRG ratings. However, we think the federal government may start to reduce provision of these loans as part of its own fiscal consolidation efforts, meaning that LRGs will shift towards more expensive bond-market funding. Fitch's presentation, "Russian Local and Regional Governments Overview: Pressure Persists Despite First Signs of Stabilisation" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Contact: Vladimir Redkin Senior Director International Public Finance +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya St. Moscow, 115054 Elena Ozhegova Associate Director International Public Finance +7 495 956 9901 Mark Brown Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.