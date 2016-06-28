(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale SFH's (SG
SFH) EUR22bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH;
French legislative
covered bonds) at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' OFH rating is based on Societe Generale's (SG)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR
for the
programme, an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) assessment of three notches (moderate
high risk) and
the programme's contractual minimum over-collateralisation (OC)
of 8.5%. The
Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects that on SG's IDR and for the
underlying
French residential assets' performance.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the OFH remains unchanged at 5.0%. It
is driven by
the credit loss component of 6.3%, reflecting Fitch's updated
overall 'AAA'
expected loss on the cover pool. The cash flow valuation
component of 0.9%
reflects the natural hedge between assets and the liabilities
(both mostly
fixed-rate), the excess interest for the programme and the well
matched weighted
average life (WAL) of the assets and liabilities. Under Fitch's
driving scenario
of high prepayments and base interest rate assumptions, the
increase in the gap
between the WAL of the assets and of that of the liabilities (to
four years) is
offset by the excess interest generated for the programme. The
asset disposal
loss component of 2.2% is driven primarily by the cost of
reinvestment of excess
cash below Euribor in Fitch's driving scenario. The 'AAA'
OFH-rating considers a
two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' rating tested on a
probability of
default basis.
The unchanged three notch D-Cap assessment continues to be
driven by Fitch's
assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component
(moderate high
risk), while the unchanged two notch IDR uplift reflects the
exemption of
covered bonds from bail-in, Fitch's view that France is a
covered bond-intensive
jurisdiction and that resolution by other means than liquidation
would be more
likely for SG and that protection provided by senior unsecured
debt, in excess
of 5% of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if either of the
following occurs: (i) Societe Generale's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is
downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the total
number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity-Cap
is reduced to
two notches or lower.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher
Director
+33 144 299 272
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9148
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria Addendum: France (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008112
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.