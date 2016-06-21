(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Seylan Bank PLC's (A-(lka)/Stable) Basel II-compliant subordinated debenture issue of up to LKR5bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 6 May 2016 as detailed in the press release, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1004079 ">Fitch Rates Seylan Bank's Subordinated Debt 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)', and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The debentures will have tenors of five and seven years and carry fixed and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated one notch below Seylan Bank's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with Seylan Bank's National Long-Term Rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.