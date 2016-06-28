(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Finances Grains' (UFG) commercial paper (CP) programme rating at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS UFG's French CP programme's Short-Term rating of 'F1' reflects Fitch's view that the four banks guaranteeing the CPs would be extremely likely to honour their commitment if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and timely. The four banks guaranteeing UFG's CPs are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB; A/Positive/F1), Le Credit Lyonnais (LCL; A/Positive/F1), Credit Cooperatif (A/Stable/F1) and Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM). BECM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Stable/F1) and its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an extremely high probability of support from the latter if required. The banks guarantee the repayment of individual tranches of UFG's CPs, subject to a total limit of EUR497.5m split as follows between the guarantors: EUR96m for CACIB EUR138.5m for LCL EUR83m for Credit Cooperatif EUR180m for BECM The banks' guarantees are not joint and each bank is only exposed to the CPs it guarantees. Each guarantee is renewed annually on 1 July and covers CPs issued up to 30 June of the following year maturing before 30 September of that year. Fitch does not assign a rating to UFG as an entity, as it is purely an issuing vehicle. UFG is a union of agricultural cooperatives gathering 31 members at end-January 2016. UFG's sole purpose is to fund part of the cooperatives' cereal inventories by the issuance of CPs. UFG has no individual funding needs and its overhead costs are paid by a contribution of its cooperative members. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Short-Term rating of 'F1' assigned to the CP programme would move in tandem with the Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the guarantors, which currently have the same Short-Term ratings. Should one of them be downgraded or upgraded, Fitch would assign a different rating to each of the four sub-programmes. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Julien Grandjean Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 41 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008099 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.