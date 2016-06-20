(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) As several Brazilian states delay paying
out
public-sector salaries, pensions and benefits, banks could face
a rise in
impairments on loans extended to public sector employees, says
Fitch Ratings.
Lending to public sector employees and pensioners is popular
among Brazilian
banks because it is viewed as low risk. Banks are able to deduct
loan repayments
directly from individuals' bank accounts, a practice locally
known as payroll
discount lending. Banks favour public sector employees because
employment
stability in the public sector is high and states have, until
now, paid
employees and pensioners promptly. Banking sector arrears on
payroll discount
loans extended to public sector employees reached 2.7% at
end-March 2016, well
below a comparative 5.8% for similar loans extended to private
sector employees.
Payroll lending is particularly prevalent among smaller banks
owned by the
country's states, where this line of business can represent a
large share of
retail lending. Larger banks tend to have a more diversified
retail customer
base and payroll discount portfolios do not pose concentration
risk.
But state budgets are now being hit by falling tax and other
revenues,
reflecting Brazil's deteriorating operating environment. We
downgraded Brazil's
sovereign rating to 'BB' with Negative Outlook in May.
Delayed payments to suppliers, employees and pensioners are
becoming
increasingly common among Brazil's states. Some states are
repeatedly postponing
payment dates, others are paying out salaries in instalments,
and others are
paying out only to lower-income employees and stalling payments
to higher income
earners. The courts are examining the legal framework of these
actions but court
procedures in Brazil can be protracted and we do not expect an
outcome soon.
Payment delays could lead to a spike in impairments in payroll
discount loan
portfolios. Up to 30% of a public sector employee's salary can
be used to
service payroll discount loans and state employees often bank
with state-owned
banks, adding to concentration risk. As employees face a cash
flow squeeze due
to delayed state payments, they are more likely either to look
for more
expensive alternative loans or dip into their savings deposits,
which could add
to funding pressures at the state-owned banks.
Payroll discount loans represent 9% of the total BRL3.2trn
(USD900bn) loans
extended by Brazilian banks at end-March 2016. Sixty per cent of
payroll
discount loans are to public sector employees and pensioners,
33% to pensioners
paid directly by the national social security institute and 7%
are to private
sector employees.
Brazilian regulations require banks to report loans overdue for
more than 15
days. Maturities of payroll discount loans tend to be longer
than for other
unsecured consumer loans and although some state-owned banks are
able to match
loan-servicing dates with the timing of their intermittent
salary disbursements,
juggling dates in this manner is complex and at some stage,
banks will have to
recognize impairments.
Impairments in Brazil's consumer loans are rising for the first
time in four
years and we think this trend will continue through 2016.
Disposable income
levels are being squeezed by rising inflation and unemployment,
higher
indebtedness and increased borrowing rates.
Contact:
Jean Lopes
Director, Financial Institutions
+55 21 4503 2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Sala 401 B - Centro
Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Claudio Gallina
Diretor Senior, Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2216
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Brazil
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.