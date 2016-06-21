(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to BOK Financial Corporation's (BOKF) $150 million 5.375% subordinated debt issuance. The debt level ratings detailed below are consistent with Fitch's notching criteria from each of the entities Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR). The IDRs are currently 'A/F1', and the VR is 'a', all of which were last affirmed on Jan. 28, 2016. At the same time, Fitch revised the Rating Outlook for the Long-Term IDR to negative given the more challenging environment in the largely energy-driven economies of Texas and Oklahoma where the company principally operates. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BOKF's subordinated debt rating is one notch below the entity's VR of 'a' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt issued by BOKF are primarily sensitive to any change in the entity's VR. Fitch assigns the following rating: BOK Financial Corporation --Subordinated debt rated 'A-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1007780 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.