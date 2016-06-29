(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Barcelona/London-28June
2015:
Healthcare expenditure accounts roughly for 40%, or EUR60.9bn
of regional
expenditure in Spain. Fitch Ratings' Special Report "Spanish
Autonomous
Communities: Healthcare an Expenditure Risk" analyses the
rigidity of this
expenditure and the risks posed to the autonomous communities
budgetary
performance.
Under the current institutional framework, Spain's autonomous
communities are
entrusted with the provision of healthcare services but have
limited control
over the extent of the services they have to provide, resulting
in spending that
is inelastic and hard to control. Together with their limited
revenue
flexibility, this compromises their ability to address the
healthcare sector
deficit, while their collective solvency is safeguarded by
liquidity support
from the central government.
The next Funding System for the autonomous communities has not
been finalised,
though the revision of the current system was envisaged for
2016. Current
financial imbalances derived from healthcare responsibilities
need to be
addressed in the definition of the regional funding scheme in
Fitch Ratings'
view.
There is a disparity in how healthcare expenditure is accounted
for
internationally, as different services such as social care,
pharmacy and out-/
in-patient services can fall under this term. In Spain, the
System of Health
Accounts (SHA), developed by the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and
Development (OECD), accounts for this expenditure, and more than
90% is the
responsibility of the regional governments, the autonomous
communities.
Public healthcare is free of charge in Spain, and a dual system
of private and
public providers exists. Spending on private healthcare was
EUR26.5bn in 2013.
Over 2010-2013, a time of overall reduction in public spending,
private
expenditure on healthcare across Spain's regions grew by as much
as 6.5%.
Over the same period, while household income fell by 8.8% in the
context of an
economic downturn, household absolute and average spending on
healthcare grew,
despite the public healthcare system being universal and free of
charge to users
in Spain.
The nature of healthcare spending makes it inelastic and causes
it to lag
economic performance. Thus, while total revenues of the 15
autonomous
communities under the common regime fell by 17.1% over
2009-2013, their
healthcare expenditure fell by only 11.5%. During 2004-2013,
regional healthcare
expenditure growth outpaced growth in public-sector GDP, at
38.9% and 19.7%,
respectively.
Contact:
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
