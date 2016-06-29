(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Autonomous Communities: Healthcare an Expenditure Risk here BARCELONA, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Barcelona/London-28June 2015: Healthcare expenditure accounts roughly for 40%, or EUR60.9bn of regional expenditure in Spain. Fitch Ratings' Special Report "Spanish Autonomous Communities: Healthcare an Expenditure Risk" analyses the rigidity of this expenditure and the risks posed to the autonomous communities budgetary performance. Under the current institutional framework, Spain's autonomous communities are entrusted with the provision of healthcare services but have limited control over the extent of the services they have to provide, resulting in spending that is inelastic and hard to control. Together with their limited revenue flexibility, this compromises their ability to address the healthcare sector deficit, while their collective solvency is safeguarded by liquidity support from the central government. The next Funding System for the autonomous communities has not been finalised, though the revision of the current system was envisaged for 2016. Current financial imbalances derived from healthcare responsibilities need to be addressed in the definition of the regional funding scheme in Fitch Ratings' view. There is a disparity in how healthcare expenditure is accounted for internationally, as different services such as social care, pharmacy and out-/ in-patient services can fall under this term. In Spain, the System of Health Accounts (SHA), developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), accounts for this expenditure, and more than 90% is the responsibility of the regional governments, the autonomous communities. Public healthcare is free of charge in Spain, and a dual system of private and public providers exists. Spending on private healthcare was EUR26.5bn in 2013. Over 2010-2013, a time of overall reduction in public spending, private expenditure on healthcare across Spain's regions grew by as much as 6.5%. Over the same period, while household income fell by 8.8% in the context of an economic downturn, household absolute and average spending on healthcare grew, despite the public healthcare system being universal and free of charge to users in Spain. The nature of healthcare spending makes it inelastic and causes it to lag economic performance. Thus, while total revenues of the 15 autonomous communities under the common regime fell by 17.1% over 2009-2013, their healthcare expenditure fell by only 11.5%. During 2004-2013, regional healthcare expenditure growth outpaced growth in public-sector GDP, at 38.9% and 19.7%, respectively. Contact: Patricio Novales Analyst +34 93 323 8417 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.