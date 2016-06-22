(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, June 22 (Fitch) Insurance claims arising from
recent flooding
in Sri Lanka are likely to be manageable for most local insurers
due to low
retention levels, but changing weather patterns raise long-term
risks, says
Fitch Ratings. The agency expects the sector's underwriting
profitability to
weaken in 2016, although this is unlikely to threaten most
insurers' credit
profiles.
A severe tropical storm in mid-May caused flooding and
landslides in several
parts of the country, with areas along the Kelani River in the
western province,
north-east of the capital, Colombo, among the worst affected.
National Insurance
Trust Fund (NITF), the state-owned local reinsurer, estimates
claims from the
disaster of around LKR15.5bn (USD107m).
Fitch expects record-high claims to worsen the combined ratio of
non-life
insurers in 2016, with higher reinsurance premiums raising
future expense
ratios. In addition, lower profitability, stemming from higher
claims, could
affect capitalisation of some lower-capitalised insurers. Fitch
says the credit
profiles of rated entities, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation
Limited
(AA(lka)/Stable), HNB General Insurance Limited (A(lka)/Stable)
and Continental
Insurance Lanka Limited (A-(lka)/Stable), are likely to remain
intact despite
these challenges.
Sri Lankan non-life insurers have low retention in the non-motor
segment, with
more than two thirds of the fire class, which typically covers
flood-related
policies, being reinsured. Fire class accounted for just 5% of
total non-life
net written premium in 2015. Local regulations require insurers
to cede 30% of
their reinsurance to NITF, with the balance reinsured with the
global
reinsurance market. Natural catastrophe losses, such as floods,
are covered
under reinsurance treaties and excess-of-loss reinsurance
covers.
Fitch says the foods are likely to raise awareness and increase
demand for
non-life insurance. Sri Lanka's uninsured population is high,
with non-life
penetration at around 0.6% of GDP. The non-life insurance market
is dominated by
motor insurance (65% of gross written premiums in 2015). Motor
is covered under
excess-of-loss reinsurance covers in the event of natural
catastrophe.
Changing weather patterns, leading to increased frequency and
severity of errant
rainfall, raise long-term risks and highlight the need for
insurance and proper
pricing of such risk, as well as robust flood defence
mechanisms, Fitch says. In
early April 2016, the government obtained its first natural
disaster cover from
NITF, insuring itself against LKR10bn, with the first claim
coming just six
weeks later from the May floods.
The Government of Sri Lanka Disaster Management Centre says the
May floods,
reportedly the worst in 25 years, affected over 300,000 people,
leaving 203 dead
or missing and over 5,000 houses damaged. Production and storage
facilities of
several large companies were damaged and business has been
interrupted.
According to NITF, a handful of large commercial claims are
expected to account
for over half of total claims.
Contact:
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
