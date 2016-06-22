(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based PT
Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk's (BTPN, AAA(idn)/Stable)
senior unsecured
debt programme 2016 of up to IDR4trn a National Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(idn)'
and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Bonds under this
programme are
expected to be issued within two years of the programme's
launch.
Fitch has also assigned BPTN's proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bond tranche I
2016 of up to IDR1trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'
and National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued
under the
programme, will have a maturity of up to three years. Proceeds
from the issue
will be used to support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The bond programme and bonds are rated at the same level as
BTPN's National
Long-Term and National Short-Term Ratings in accordance with
Fitch criteria.
The rating reflects Fitch views that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation (SMBC;
A/Negative) has a high propensity to provide support to BTPN, in
case of need,
because of the Indonesian subsidiary's strategic importance to
SMBC in line with
its criteria on rating financial institution subsidiaries and
holding companies.
The agency believes that Indonesia is an important market for
SMBC given the
country's rapid economic growth. However, BTPN has limited
synergies with SMBC
and is likely to continue to operate with significant management
independence in
the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on the bond programme and bonds are sensitive to any
changes to the
National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of BTPN. Downward
rating pressure on
the bank may arise from any developments leading to a weakening
of perceived
support from the parent, such as major changes to ownership or a
significant
weakening in its parent's finances. There is no upside as the
ratings on BTPN
are already at the top-end of the National Ratings scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 January 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
