(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Rothschild & Cie
Banque's (RCB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with
a Stable
Outlook, its Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and its Viability Rating at
'a'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
RCB's ratings are based on its leading advisory business in
France,
well-established management, low risk appetite, resilient
profitability, low
leverage and satisfactory capital ratios. The ratings also
factor in the bank's
small equity size, relatively narrow product offering and some
business
concentration in France.
RCB remains the market leader in mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
business in
France in terms of number of deals, and benefits from a strong
market position
in Europe through the wider Rothschild group. RCB's franchise is
underpinned by
its strong reputation. Its positioning as a strictly advisory
bank with limited
conflicts of interest is a differentiating factor compared to
large universal
banks.
The bank has been widening its financial advisory offering into
restructuring,
debt and equity advisory. Through joint ventures with foreign
entities of the
Rothschild group, RCB benefits from some geographical revenue
diversification.
The expansion of private banking and asset management is
providing some revenue
diversification.
RCB's risk appetite is modest, in Fitch's view, partly driven by
the partnership
structure of the bank, which leaves general partners personally
liable for its
liabilities. RCB's lending activities are fairly limited,
essentially to Lombard
loans. Compliance and operational controls are strong, and we
view favourably
the strong involvement of the Rothschild family in the
management and strategic
decisions of RCB. This supports a key priority of the bank,
which is to avoid
any damage to the family name.
M&A-related income still represents the bulk of RCB's revenue,
exposing the
latter to some level of volatility. However, the bank has proven
its ability to
maintain resilient profitability, even during depressed business
cycles,
supported by its solid franchise.
RCB's capital ratios are generally lower than those of purely
private banking
peers, but we see them as sufficient given the low risk profile
of the bank. The
capital base is small in absolute terms, and net income is fully
distributed to
the partners, a consequence of RCB's legal partnership
structure.
RCB is largely funded by deposits gathered through its private
banking
activities, providing it with a stable funding source. The bank
manages its
liquidity carefully and the bulk of its assets are low-risk and
short-term.
Rothschild & Co, the ultimate parent of RCB, recently announced
that it intends
to merge with Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel (CFMM), which
is primarily
active in private banking and asset management in France. The
transaction is
still at an early stage and is expected to close within the next
12 months.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that any external support to RCB, if needed, would
be uncertain.
Fitch views support from the French authorities as unlikely
given the recent
resolution legislation and the bank's lack of systemic
importance.
RCB is fully controlled by Rothschild & Co, which is a listed
financial company
regulated by the French banking authority and mainly owned by
the French and
English branches of the Rothschild family. RCB would look to
Rothschild & Co or
its shareholders for support. Fitch believes that it is the
Rothschild family's
priority to uphold the reputation of all family companies and
that resources
would be made available to support RCB, to the best of the
family's ability,
should the need arise. Nevertheless, given the difficulties
associated with
evaluating private family fortunes, Fitch concludes that such
external support
cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
RCB's size and business concentration constrain upside potential
for its
ratings. A tarnishing of the Rothschild reputation and loss of
franchise would
put negative pressure on RCB's ratings. Lower revenue
diversification or failure
to address shrinking revenue by adjusting costs could have
negative implications
for the ratings. RCB's ratings are also sensitive to a change in
risk appetite
or a deterioration of capitalisation.
RCB's ratings would be sensitive to a downgrade of its sister
bank (N M
Rothschild & Sons Limited, BBB+/Positive), as this could
potentially weigh on
RCB's reputation. In addition, Fitch will monitor the progress
of the merger of
its ultimate parent company with CFMM, and RCB's ratings are
sensitive to
potential impacts of this transaction on the bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of RCB's Support Rating and upward revision of its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the French
sovereign's
propensity to support its banks and in the systemic importance
of the bank.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
