(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Credit Andorra, Andorra Banc
Agricol Reig
(Andbank) and Mora Banc Grup, SA (MoraBanc) at 'BBB', 'BBB' and
'BBB-'
respectively; the Outlooks are Stable on all of the IDRs. A full
list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VRs
The ratings reflect the banks' domestic operating environment,
which is
characterised by moderate economic stability and a developing
regulatory
framework. They also factor in the banks' good earnings
generation, adequate
capitalisation and relatively weak loan quality ratios. The
effects of the
intervention and recent resolution of Banca Privada d'Andorra
(BPA) have been
limited, with Credit Andorra, Andbank and MoraBanc experiencing
some outflows of
assets under management (including deposits), while maintaining
liquidity at
fairly stable levels.
The Andorran banks focus mainly on private banking/wealth
management, and
maintain domestic retail-banking activities. In recent years,
Andbank and Credit
Andorra in particular have pushed ahead with international
expansion, through a
combination of organic and inorganic growth. MoraBanc has a more
limited
international presence, but it also intends to increase
diversification through
expansion. In Fitch's view, this international expansion will
likely erode
margins, as international markets are more competitive than
domestic ones.
Fitch's assessment of the banks' asset quality takes into
account their
relatively weak loan quality (including foreclosed assets),
following six years
of economic contraction from 2008-2013; however, they have been
increasing
reserve coverage levels and a large proportion of lending has
tangible
collateral. Moreover, the banks' interbank exposures are with
sound
counterparties, and debt securities are mostly with highly rated
sovereigns.
The limited development of the financial markets in Andorra,
among other
aspects, is reflected in the lack of a lender of last resort.
Central bank
access can only be achieved through the banks' international
subsidiaries, which
we view as less reliable and a shortcoming compared to
international peers. This
limits the banks' funding and liquidity scores, and is reflected
in the banks
having the lower of two possible Short-Term IDRs for banks with
a Long-Term IDR
of 'BBB'.
The Andorran regulatory framework is strengthening. The
authorities took swift
measures to manage the fallout from BPA, and are in the process
of harmonising
bank regulation with that of the EU. The resolution of BPA
included the creation
of a new bank, Vall Banc, to which BPA's legitimate assets and
liabilities have
been transferred. Vall Banc has been capitalised with EUR30m of
funds, provided
by the Andorran banks to the resolution fund. Taking this into
account, the
banks' capitalisation remains adequate.
Credit Andorra's ratings also take into account good earnings
generation,
adequate and steady strengthening of capital, a balanced
approach towards
international expansion and a proportionally larger exposure to
the domestic
economy than its peers.
Andbank's ratings consider a greater focus on international
private banking and
wealth management, its progress in restoring capital to
historical levels, and a
resilient recurrent earnings generation capacity. Its ratings
further take into
account risks related to the rapid expansion of the bank's
activities, which
could be a strain on the risk control framework.
MoraBanc's ratings reflect good capitalisation and earnings
generation capacity.
Its strategic vision has been revised following its failure to
complete its
first major international acquisition last year; the new
approach includes
enhanced corporate governance and a reduction of balance sheet
risks relating to
alternative and equity investments.
The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings reflects our
expectations that the
overall credit profiles of the three banks are set to remain
stable in the
foreseeable future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect the low probability of the Andorran banks
receiving support if
needed; this reflects last year's implementation of a framework
for resolving
banks, in accordance with the EU's BRRD.
CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock is rated five notches below the
bank's
Viability Rating (VR), reflecting higher-than-average loss
severities for senior
unsecured creditors and a higher-than-average risk of
non-performance, given
discretionary coupon payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VRs
The banks' IDRs and VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of the
Andorran operating environment in the medium term, which may
benefit from the
further alignment of the Andorran financial markets and
regulatory framework
with other European countries. The ratings also assume continued
sound capital
ratios, supported by an ability to generate capital internally
through earnings,
and a stabilisation of asset quality indicators, supported by
expected moderate
economic growth. A weakening of capital ratios or asset quality
indicators could
therefore put pressure on the ratings.
Andbank's ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to
continue enhancing
core capital and the execution of its growth strategy.
MoraBanc's ratings are sensitive to the successful
diversification of business
volumes, via the expansion of its international franchise and
the execution of
its risk reduction plan.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of these
banks would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's
view.
CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Andorra:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Andbank:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
MoraBanc:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
