LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA entities'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-', with the exception of
AXA Global P&C
whose IFS rating has been upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+' consistent
with Fitch's
updated notching criteria for the insurance industry. Fitch has
also affirmed
AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings are
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the AXA group's strong consolidated group
capital position
and moderate financial leverage, its broad diversification by
geography and
business lines, and solid business position in its key markets.
The affirmation
also reflects AXA's strong financial performance.
"Brexit" is expected to drive widespread credit pressure, as
life insurers tend
to be sensitive to deterioration of the market values of their
assets. AXA
recently divested its UK life operations so its direct exposure
to "Brexit" is
limited. However, sustained economic weakness leading to
material deterioration
in the market values of assets or lower demand for business
could place insurers
at risk of downgrades.
Capitalisation is 'Very Strong' under Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model
(Prism FBM) based on end-2015 data, which supports the ratings.
The group's
capital adequacy is supported by AXA's disciplined
asset-liability management
(ALM) policy. The group's Solvency II ratio, under AXA's
internal model approved
by the ACPR (the French insurance regulator) in November 2015,
was 200% at
end-March 2016. The ratio is in line with highly rated peers and
has limited
sensitivity to changes in interest rates or equity markets. AXA
targets a group
Solvency II ratio between 170% and 230%, which gives a strong
capital buffer to
absorb the volatility inherent in the ratio.
The ratings also reflect the group's moderate financial leverage
and strong
fixed-charge coverage. According to Fitch's calculations,
financial leverage
improved to 24% at end-2015 from 25% at end-2014. In addition,
the fixed-charge
coverage, as calculated by Fitch, has been 8x on average over
the past five
years, which we expect to marginally improve, commensurate with
the ratings.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is AXA's high
level of
intangibles. At end-2015, the group had EUR17bn (2014: EUR15bn)
of goodwill on
its consolidated balance sheet, mostly relating to insurance and
asset
management operations acquired in the US, Switzerland and Japan.
Despite a
strong increase in shareholders' equity in 2015, goodwill still
represented 23%
of it (2014: 23%).
Over the past five years, AXA group's operating profitability
improved, with a
steady rise in underlying earnings to EUR5.6bn at end-2015 from
EUR3.9bn at
end-2010. Return on equity as calculated by Fitch was 8.4% in
2015 (2014: 8.5%).
The ratio is in line with the 'A' rating category. We expect AXA
to continue
improving its earnings profile through cost efficiencies, tariff
adjustments and
optimisation of its business and geographical mix, despite
headwinds from
persistently low interest rates.
AXA has released a new five-year plan where it is targeting
selective growth,
cost efficiencies, an enhanced business mix with a strong focus
on protection
business and capital-light savings products, and higher
earnings. The group
maintains a focus on digitalisation and innovation. The contents
outlined in the
plan are in line with Fitch's expectations and therefore neutral
to AXA's
ratings.
The US operations' ratings reflect our view of AXA Financial
Inc. (AXF) and its
subsidiaries as Core to the AXA group under our insurance rating
methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
sustained deterioration
in AXA's Prism FBM score to 'Strong', or a decline in the return
on equity to
below 8%. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if
financial leverage
increases above 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a sustained
improvement in
profitability with a return on equity above 12%, with the Prism
FBM score
remaining at least 'Very Strong' and the financial leverage
ratio below 25%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
AXA S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
US-registered subordinated debt debentures affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
AXA Global P&C
IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following Core subsidiary companies' IFS ratings have been
affirmed at 'AA-'
with Stable Outlook:
AXA Art Versicherung AG
AXA Art Insurance Limited
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
Deutsche Arzteversicherung Aktiengesellschaft (DAV)
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd
AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Federico Faccio (Non-US insurance entities)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Nelson Ma, CFA (US insurance entities)
Director
+1 212 908 02 73
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analysts
Dr Stephan Kalb (Non-US insurance entities)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Doug Meyer (US insurance entities)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 20 61
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
