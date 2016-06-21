(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Jiangsu Hanrui Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (Hanrui) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Hanrui's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The offshore notes will be issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanrui International Investment Company Limited (HII), which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Hanrui. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of HII and rank pari passu with all its other senior unsecured obligations. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. In place of a guarantee, Hanrui has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure HII has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed US dollar notes. The notes are rated at the same level as Hanrui's IDRs due to the strong linkage between HII and Hanrui and because the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to Hanrui. In Fitch's opinion, the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking all signal a strong intention from Hanrui to ensure that HII has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linked to Zhenjiang Municipality: Hanrui's ratings are credit-linked with, but are not equalised to, Fitch's assessment of Zhenjiang Municipality's credit profile. The link reflects strong oversight and supervision of Hanrui by the Zhenjiang municipal government, integration of multi-year funding for the company with the municipal budget, and the strategic importance of Hanrui's public-sector construction projects and social housing construction to the municipality. Hanrui is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Zhenjiang's Creditworthiness: Zhenjiang had the fifth-highest gross regional product per capita among all 13 municipalities in Jiangsu in 2014. The Zhenjiang Municipality has healthy budgetary performance and a diversified socio-economic profile. However, the strengths are mitigated by its heavy contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector entities. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: Hanrui is registered as a wholly state-owned limited liability company under the Chinese Company Law, and is under the direct supervision of Zhenjiang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Zhenjiang SASAC). The Zhenjiang New Zone Management Committee supervises Hanrui on behalf of Zhenjiang SASAC in daily operational matters. The government has no plan to dilute its shareholding in Hanrui. Strategic Importance to Municipality: Hanrui is the only public-sector entity operating within Zhenjiang New Zone - a flagship national-level economic development zone in Zhenjiang Municipality. Hanrui is responsible for urban development and social welfare in the zone through construction of infrastructure and social housing. Hanrui is also the only government-linked entity that promotes the economic development of Zhenjiang New Zone by attracting international corporations to locate in the zone. Fitch assesses Hanrui's strategic importance attribute as Stronger. Government Fiscal Support: Being a key public-sector entity in Zhenjiang, Hanrui has received support from the municipal government via capital injections, subsidies and payment for infrastructure construction cost and interest expense and rebates of land development cost. The support provided by the municipal government aims to partly fund Hanrui's capital expenditure and debt servicing. As a result, Fitch views Hanrui's integration into the municipal government's budget as a Stronger attribute. Tight Control and Supervision: Hanrui is controlled directly by Zhenjiang SASAC. Hanrui's financing plan and debt are closely monitored by the government, and the company reports its budget performance on a regular basis. Hanrui's board members, except for employee representatives, are appointed by the government. Fitch assesses the Control attribute at Stronger. RATING SENSITIVITIES A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Zhenjiang Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on Hanrui. Significant changes to Hanrui's strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support, could lead to a wider rating gap between Hanrui and Zhenjiang. An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Zhenjiang may trigger a positive rating action on Hanrui. A weaker fiscal performance or heightened indebtedness of the municipality could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of Zhenjiang's creditworthiness and may therefore trigger a negative rating action on Hanrui. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +34 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here 