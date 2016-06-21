(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Jiangsu
Hanrui Investment
Holding Co., Ltd. (Hanrui) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned Hanrui's proposed senior unsecured US
dollar notes an
expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The offshore notes will be issued
by Hanrui
Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and will be unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by Hanrui International Investment Company Limited
(HII), which is a
direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Hanrui. The notes will be
senior unsecured
obligations of HII and rank pari passu with all its other senior
unsecured
obligations. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
In place of a guarantee, Hanrui has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support
deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to
ensure HII has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the proposed US dollar notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Hanrui's IDRs due to
the strong linkage
between HII and Hanrui and because the keepwell and liquidity
support deed and
deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the
ultimate
responsibility of payment to Hanrui.
In Fitch's opinion, the keepwell and liquidity support deed and
the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking all signal a strong
intention from Hanrui
to ensure that HII has sufficient funds to honour its debt
obligations.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Zhenjiang Municipality: Hanrui's ratings are
credit-linked with, but
are not equalised to, Fitch's assessment of Zhenjiang
Municipality's credit
profile. The link reflects strong oversight and supervision of
Hanrui by the
Zhenjiang municipal government, integration of multi-year
funding for the
company with the municipal budget, and the strategic importance
of Hanrui's
public-sector construction projects and social housing
construction to the
municipality. Hanrui is classified as a credit-linked
public-sector entity under
Fitch's criteria.
Zhenjiang's Creditworthiness: Zhenjiang had the fifth-highest
gross regional
product per capita among all 13 municipalities in Jiangsu in
2014. The Zhenjiang
Municipality has healthy budgetary performance and a diversified
socio-economic
profile. However, the strengths are mitigated by its heavy
contingent
liabilities arising from its public-sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: Hanrui is registered as a
wholly state-owned
limited liability company under the Chinese Company Law, and is
under the direct
supervision of Zhenjiang State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission (Zhenjiang SASAC). The Zhenjiang New Zone Management
Committee
supervises Hanrui on behalf of Zhenjiang SASAC in daily
operational matters. The
government has no plan to dilute its shareholding in Hanrui.
Strategic Importance to Municipality: Hanrui is the only
public-sector entity
operating within Zhenjiang New Zone - a flagship national-level
economic
development zone in Zhenjiang Municipality. Hanrui is
responsible for urban
development and social welfare in the zone through construction
of
infrastructure and social housing. Hanrui is also the only
government-linked
entity that promotes the economic development of Zhenjiang New
Zone by
attracting international corporations to locate in the zone.
Fitch assesses
Hanrui's strategic importance attribute as Stronger.
Government Fiscal Support: Being a key public-sector entity in
Zhenjiang, Hanrui
has received support from the municipal government via capital
injections,
subsidies and payment for infrastructure construction cost and
interest expense
and rebates of land development cost. The support provided by
the municipal
government aims to partly fund Hanrui's capital expenditure and
debt servicing.
As a result, Fitch views Hanrui's integration into the municipal
government's
budget as a Stronger attribute.
Tight Control and Supervision: Hanrui is controlled directly by
Zhenjiang SASAC.
Hanrui's financing plan and debt are closely monitored by the
government, and
the company reports its budget performance on a regular basis.
Hanrui's board
members, except for employee representatives, are appointed by
the government.
Fitch assesses the Control attribute at Stronger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Zhenjiang
Municipality may
trigger a positive rating action on Hanrui. Significant changes
to Hanrui's
strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the
municipality's
shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit municipality
support, could lead
to a wider rating gap between Hanrui and Zhenjiang.
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Zhenjiang may
trigger a positive
rating action on Hanrui. A weaker fiscal performance or
heightened indebtedness
of the municipality could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal
assessment of
Zhenjiang's creditworthiness and may therefore trigger a
negative rating action
on Hanrui.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007804
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.