(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LO
Funds - Convertible
Bond's (LOCB) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed
by Lombard Odier
Investment Managers (LOIM).
The affirmation primarily reflects the fund's long-established
investment
process, implemented in a disciplined manner by one of the
largest dedicated
convertible bond (CB) teams in the industry. It is also based on
the fund's
ability to manage capacity issues and outperform peers on a
risk-adjusted basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
LOCB is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg
SICAV, which is UCITS
IV compliant. LOCB is a flagship fund for LOIM, and is the
largest convertible
bond fund globally, with EUR5.1bn of assets at end-May 2016. The
fund was
launched in December 2002 and the current investment process has
been in place
since December 2004.
Investment Process
The fund is actively managed in a collegiate manner among four
portfolio
managers (PMs), although the lead PM is ultimately responsible.
Position sizing
is based on the conviction levels of the PMs on issues, sectors
and regions. The
fund can construct synthetic instruments (typically around 10%
of the portfolio
on a notional basis) to create a payoff profile similar to a
convertible bond
using simple option strategies, although the PMs have a
preference for cash
convertible bonds.
Research reflects a mixed approach of top-down macro inputs
combined with
bottom-up fundamental and technical analysis, conducted from
both equity and
credit standpoints by dedicated analysts.
Liquidity and capacity are key risk considerations given the
asset class and the
fund size. Fund liquidity is monitored by the investment risk
team using a
proprietary algorithm. The capacity of the fund (currently
EUR6bn) and the
overall strategy are reviewed via a formal process involving
LOIM's chief risk
officer. The fund's investor base is well diversified.
Resources
The dedicated CB team of 10 is one of the largest and most
experienced in the
industry. The lead PM, N. Barazal, who has managed the fund
since 2004 and has
17 years' overall investment experience, is pivotal to the
strategy. She is
supported by four PMs (average 20 years' investment experience)
and five
analysts dedicated to CBs.
The fund is supported by LOIM's infrastructure, notably an
independent
investment risk manager specifically involved in this fund and
by LOIM's central
functions. The platform is linked to Bloomberg (AIM), the fund's
core
front-office system for portfolio monitoring and trading.
Track Record
The fund has outperformed peers and benchmark on a risk-adjusted
basis, with
lower drawdowns and higher Sharpe ratios over three and five
years. Its
defensive profile results in better capital protection during
sell-offs but also
leads it to lag behind some peers with higher equity exposure
when equity
markets perform well. The challenge is to maintain performance
given the fund's
size and market liquidity.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Compagnie Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). The company managed EUR41.5bn at end-March
2016, including
EUR7.2bn in CB funds and mandates. CB is therefore a strategic
business for
LOIM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in a structural deterioration in
the fund's
performance relative to its objective and peers. Staff
departures, especially of
the lead PM, may cause Fitch to downgrade the rating or place it
"Under Review".
Fitch considers there to be limited potential for a positive
rating action due
to the fund's already high rating. Fitch will monitor closely
the size of the
fund against LOIM's capacity limits, and assess the impact of
any increase in
size on future performance.
