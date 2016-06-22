(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Lexington
Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Lepercq Corporate Income Fund L.P.,
including the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of LXP's IDR at 'BBB' is based on its granular
portfolio of
predominantly single-tenant, triple-net leased assets that
generate consistent
cash flow growth, growing unencumbered pool, and conservative
financing
strategy. Fitch expects asset quality to improve over the next
several years as
a result of LXP's capital recycling strategy of selling non-core
and
underperforming office, retail, multitenant and vacant
properties, while funding
build-to-suit developments and forward acquisition commitments.
Credit concerns center on the company's exposure to
single-tenant offices, which
Fitch views to be on the weaker end of the net lease spectrum; a
weaker
liquidity position before proceeds from asset sales; and still
developing access
to the unsecured bond market. The liquidity and access to
capital risks are
partially mitigated by the expectation that LXP will use
dispositions as a
liquidity source over the next few years. While LXP endeavours
to utilize a more
unsecured funding model, its progress has stalled since its
first two bond
issuances, and access to unsecured capital is dependent in part
on frequency of
issuances and issuance size.
Granular Portfolio
LXP owns a diversified portfolio across 40 states totalling 213
consolidated
properties (mostly office and industrial assets), the vast
majority of which
were single-tenant and triple-net leased as of May 2016. The
portfolio was 96.7%
leased based upon net rentable square feet as of March 31, 2016.
LXP's largest
market, the greater New York area, represents 15.6% of annual
base rents,
followed by Houston (6.8%) and Dallas (6.5%).
LXP's largest tenant, FedEx Corporation, represented 3.5% of
cash based rent in
1Q2016, and the top 10 tenants totalled 24.9% of cash based
rent. The company
currently generates 67.2% of its rent from below investment
grade rated tenants
or unrated tenants, indicative of heightened tenant credit risk.
Growing Unencumbered Pool
LXP continues to increase the percentage of net operating income
generated from
unencumbered assets, from 22.9% in 2010 to 69.2% in 2015. The
company's
repayment of secured debt with new unsecured bonds, and
conversion of its
revolver and term loans to unsecured from secured starting in
2013 improved
financial flexibility, which Fitch views favorably.
Long-Term Lease Strategy
Fitch has a more favorable view toward triple-net leases than
gross leases as
triple-net leases typically have longer durations and less cash
flow volatility.
While single-tenant assets contain an inherent binary exposure
to tenant renewal
decisions, LXP's granular and diversified portfolio mitigates
the risk exposure
to any single non-renewal or tenant bankruptcy. The company has
extended its
weighted average lease term on a cash basis to 12.7 years as of
March 31, 2016
from 6.9 years as of Dec. 31, 2012, which further improves cash
flow
predictability absent tenant bankruptcies. The lengthening of
the lease tenor
was driven in part by the exceptionally long-term land leases,
and thus this
metric will decline as LXP sells these investments.
Capital Recycling Improves Portfolio Mix
LXP expects to dispose of approximately $600-$700 million of
assets in 2016 and
reinvest some of the proceeds into build-to-suit developments
which should
improve the age and mix of the portfolio. The office to
industrial revenue mix
in LXP's portfolio historically had been running about 3:1, and
the company has
managed the ratio below 2:1 over the past several years. The
continued targeted
sale of certain office buildings will make the portfolio less
capital intensive
to manage over time.
Cost to complete for in-progress developments represent 3.8% of
undepreciated
assets as of March 31, 2016, a manageable level.
Appropriate Leverage
Fitch expects leverage to sustain in the mid-5x range as the
company funds
accretive acquisitions and build-to-suit development projects
with proceeds from
dispositions on lower yielding assets. This compares to LXP's
leverage of 5.8x
for trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2016 (5.6x in 1Q2016)and
5.8x and 5.4x
for 2015 and 2014, respectively. This range is appropriate for
the 'BBB' rating.
In Fitch's stress case, leverage would remain in the 5.5x-6.0x
range, which
would remain consistent with the rating. Fitch defines leverage
as debt less
readily available cash divided by recurring operating EBITDA
including recurring
cash distributions from unconsolidated entities.
Fitch recently revised the treatment of REIT cumulative
perpetual preferred
stock to 50% equity credit from 100%. LXP's leverage based on
net debt including
50% of preferred stock was 5.9x for trailing 12 months ended
March 31, 2016
(5.6x in 1Q2016), compared with 6.0x and 5.5x for the years
ended 2015 and 2014,
which remains appropriate for the 'BBB' rating.
Consistent Cash Flow
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will sustain in
the 3.0x to 3.5x
range over the next several years as LXP refinances higher
coupon debt and
capital expenditures moderate as the company looks to sell more
capital-intensive assets. This compares to FCC of 2.9x for the
trailing 12
months ended March 31, 2016 (3.3x in 1Q2016), as compared to
2.8x in 2015 and
3.0x in 2014. Fixed-charge coverage has improved due to EBITDA
growth
(approximately half of the portfolio has annual rent
escalators), lower interest
expense and reduced preferred dividends due in part to preferred
stock
redemptions in 2012.
In a stress case in which same-store NOI remains flat and the
company sells
fewer assets than anticipated by Fitch to repay debt and fund
build-to-suits,
fixed-charge coverage would remain around 3.0x, which would
remain commensurate
with a 'BBB' rating. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated entities less
straight-line rents and recurring capital expenditures divided
by total cash
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Transition to Unsecured Funding Stalled
Fitch does not expect LXP will seek to access the unsecured bond
market through
the rating horizon, instead funding itself with disposition
proceeds. To date,
the company has only issued two series of unsecured bonds, $250
million of 4.25%
10-year senior notes in 2013 and $250 million of 4.40% 10-year
senior notes in
2014. However, other unsecured borrowings include the revolving
credit facility,
term loans, convertible bonds and trust preferred securities. In
2013, LXP
amended its two term loans totalling $505 million to unsecured
from secured, and
refinanced its $300 million secured revolving credit facility
with an unsecured
revolving facility and thereafter increased the availability to
$400 million.
This should improve financial flexibility going forward.
As of March 31, 2016, the company's unencumbered assets (defined
as unencumbered
NOI divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate) covered net
unsecured debt by
2.5x, which is adequate for the rating. Unencumbered asset
coverage has trended
in the 2.0x-2.5x range over the past several years.
Build-to-Suit Investments and Forward Acquisition Commitments
Negatively Impact
Liquidity; Dispositions Expected
For the period April 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017, LXP's sources of
liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving
credit facility
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends) as
compared to its uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities,
amortization,
projected maintenance capital expenditures, build-to-suits and
forward purchase
commitments) result in a coverage ratio of 1.0x. Should the
issuer execute its
plans to dispose of $600 million to $700 million, liquidity
coverage would
improve to 2.4x.
LXP's capacity to retain organic liquidity is moderate with an
AFFO payout ratio
of 64.2% in 1Q2016 following a payout of 77.8% in 2015 and 73.6%
in 2014. Based
on the current payout ratio, LXP retains approximately $50
million annually in
organic liquidity.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that LXP will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LXP include:
--1.5% same-store NOI growth through 2018;
--G&A to maintain historical margins relative to total revenues;
--$650 million of dispositions in 2016 followed by $100 million
annually in
2017-2018 at an 8% cap rate;
--LXP will use proceeds from asset sales, equity issuances and
unsecured debt
issuances in 2018 to fund acquisitions on a leverage neutral
basis;
--LXP will repay near-term secured debt with asset sales;
--Capex to maintain historical margins relative to recurring
operating EBITDA;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 65%-70% through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x for
several quarters
(leverage, excluding preferreds, was 5.8x for the trailing 12
months ended March
31, 2016 and 5.6x in 1Q2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
quarters (fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x for the trailing 12
months ended March
31, 2016 and 3.3x in 1Q2016);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to net unsecured
debt sustaining
above 3.0x (this ratio was 2.5x as of March 31, 2016.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to net unsecured
debt sustaining
below 2.5x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x (this ratio is
1.0x for the
period April 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Lexington Realty Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Lepercq Corporate Income Fund L.P.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
--Fitch has included 50% of the company's cumulative perpetual
preferred stock
as debt.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007851
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.