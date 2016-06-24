(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Metropolis
of Aix
Marseille Provence's (AMP, formerly Urban Community of Marseille
or MPM)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A+' with
Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'.
AMP's EUR400m EMTN
programme and senior unsecured bonds' ratings have been affirmed
at 'A+'/'F1'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the recent creation
of AMP through
the merger of MPM with five other inter-municipal groupings
(Etablissements
Publics de Cooperation Intercommunale; EPCI) is neutral to the
ratings. The
Stable Outlook reflects our central scenario that AMP will
maintain stable
budgetary performance over the medium term and that its debt
metrics will remain
compatible with the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On 1 January 2016, MPM and five other inter-municipal groupings
(the
metropolitan communities of Aix-en-Provence,
Salon-Etang-de-Berre-Durance,
Aubagne, Martigues and the new town association of Ouest
Provence) merged and
were replaced by an enlarged EPCI, AMP. Following delays pending
a
constitutional appeal regarding the composition rules of the
metropolitan
council, the new entity is now operating. As scheduled, the
metropolitan council
in April 2016 voted AMP's first annual budget.
Fitch believes that AMP's full budgetary integration will be
progressively
achieved by 2020. Notably, a fiscal agreement to be approved
later in 2016 will
specify the metropolis' full budgetary scope. According to the
NOTRe law
(Nouvelle Organisation de la Republique), some transfers of
municipal
competencies, as well as related budgetary items, assets and
liabilities (and
possibly debt) to the metropolitan level are required. Over the
longer term,
spending may benefit from economies of scale. Fitch will
accordingly reassess
the future financial profile.
Under our central scenario, AMP's budgetary performance will
remain consistent
with the current ratings, with an average operating margin of
12%-13% in
2016-2018 (14% in 2012-2015 under MPM's former scope). Our
scenario factors in
sluggish revenue prospects, due to falling state transfers up to
2017 and a
moderately growing tax base. We expect operating spending to
grow slightly
faster than revenue, due to the former's limited flexibility
resulting from
mandatory transfers and staff costs (about 70% of total).
Fitch expects capital expenditure to remain sizeable over the
medium term at
around EUR590m on average until 2018 due to large transport
investment
programmes and the need for enhanced infrastructure within
Marseille's urban
area. We forecast the metropolis' self-financing capacity to
decline to 40% in
2016-2018, compared with 50% on average for MPM over 2012-2015.
At end-2015, MPM's direct debt was EUR1.7bn (including EUR116m
of short-term
debt) or a high 141% of current revenue and 13 years of current
balance.
According to our baseline scenario, considering the expected
weaker
self-financing capacity and the resulting direct debt increase,
AMP's direct
debt payback ratio is likely to be close to 12-13 years in 2018.
Apart from
high-risk structured debt products (2% of debt), AMP's debt
profile is sound
while bullet repayments are provisioned for.
As of end-June 2016, AMP's liquidity position was underpinned by
large cash
surpluses (around EUR270m on average for 5M16, including a
EUR85m cash advance
made by the state treasury in January 2016), and around EUR160m
available on
bank and revolving lines.
The merger provides AMP with an enlarged economic base, with
slightly higher
wealth parameters than MPM's. However, sharp divergences exist
within the
metropolitan area; unemployment at end-4Q15 was 12.6% in the
Marseille area,
against 9.4% in Aix-en-Provence and 10% nationally, while in
2012 the poverty
rate ranged from 11.5% to 22.4% across the six EPCIs, against
13.9% nationally.
Over the medium- to long-term, Fitch believes economic prospects
are underpinned
by sustained public support, steady private investment and an
increasingly
important tourism industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in debt metrics, with a lower debt payback ratio,
to below 10
years, could lead to an upgrade.
Higher-than-expected increases in both operating and capital
expenditure or
slower-than-expected growth in operating revenue leading to
sustained
deterioration in the debt payback ratio towards 20 years could
result in a
downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We currently assess the merger as having a neutral impact on
AMP's ratings, due
to MPM's former neighbouring EPCIs' lower debt and similar
budgetary
performance ratios. Once more accurate data become available, we
will reassess
the impact.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007973
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
