Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Criteria for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance
in RMBS
here
LONDON/NEW YORK/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' updated
global criteria
for lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in residential
mortgage-backed security
(RMBS) transactions contains minor changes to the rating
framework but will not
affect the ratings of existing transactions.
The revised criteria continues to give credit to LMI within RMBS
transactions on
the basis of the LMI provider's ability to pay claims. This
ability is measured
by the provider's Insurer Financial Strength rating and a
Quality Adjustment to
addresses the potential risk arising from the difference between
contractual
coverage levels against actual coverage. Actual coverage may be
affected by
policy exclusions, denied and reduced claims and rescissions.
Fitch will continue to give credit to LMI through an adjustment
to loss severity
on a loan-by-loan basis.
The global LMI criteria, which is also used to rate covered bond
programmes
where residential mortgages are present as collateral, will not
affect the
ratings of existing programmes.
The updated criteria replaces the existing criteria of the same
name, Global
Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, dated 23 June
2015.
The Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
Gregg Kohansky
Managing Director
+44-20-3530 1376
Grant Bailey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0544
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
