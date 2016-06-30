(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
United Property
Insurance Company Limited (CUPI) an Insurer Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) of
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects CUPI's profitable operating margin,
manageable exposure to
equities and its ownership linkage with China Orient Asset
Management
Corporation (COAMC, A/Stable). The rating also considers the
company's operating
track record with competitive edge in agricultural insurance.
The rating benefits from a one-notch uplift above its standalone
assessment as
the insurer is ultimately owned by COAMC, which primarily
controls CUPI through
its 51% shareholding interest in China United Insurance Holdings
Company Limited
(CUIH). Fitch believes that CUPI will continue to be the core
component in
COAMC's expansion strategy. Fitch expects COAMC, a state-owned
entity, to
provide support in terms of asset management, product
development, and capital
to CUPI as the insurer further expands.
CUPI has been able to maintain profitable operating results over
the last three
years. The company's combined ratio averaged 97% over the last
three years
despite intensifying market competition. Fitch expects the
insurer's wide
geographical coverage with good spread of risks to sustain its
earning in
agricultural insurance. While commercial motor insurance is
likely to remain as
one of the core earnings sources for CUPI, pricing competition,
as a consequence
of a commercial motor pricing deregulation trial, could reduce
CUPI's ability to
enhance underwriting results in this area.
The company's IFS rating is primarily constrained by its thin
capital buffer in
terms of net premium leverage and the capital score calculated
under Fitch's
Prism factor-based capital model (FBM). Its net premium leverage
remained high,
although the ratio dropped slightly to around 2.8x in 2015 from
2.9x in 2014.
The company's FBM capital score is in the 'Adequate' category.
The company's statutory capital ratio at end-1Q16 calculated
under the China's
Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) framework stood at 219%,
which was higher
than the 100% regulatory minimum. Fitch expects CUPI to further
strengthen its
risk-adjusted capitalisation to provide a buffer against
underwriting volatility
from potential claims associated with extreme weather-related
catastrophe
events.
CUPI has increased its allocation in less-liquid alternative
investments.
Investments in trust schemes, infrastructure debt schemes,
wealth management
products and funds managed by insurers' asset management
companies accounted for
about 29% of its investments and 96% of its shareholders' equity
at end-2015.
CUPI consistently relies on excess-of-loss reinsurance treaties
to alleviate its
catastrophe exposure, given its current business composition and
capital
position. The company's overall risk retention ratio averaged
about 90% over the
past five years.
The company is the fifth-largest non-life insurer in China,
capturing a market
share of 4.7% in terms of total direct written premiums in 2015.
It has actively
participated in underwriting policy-supported agricultural
insurance since its
establishment in 1986. While CUIH officially launched a life
insurance
subsidiary in 2015, Fitch believes CUPI is likely to remain the
key source of
earnings for CUIH in the coming one to two years. CUIH held
94.8% of CUPI at
end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Significant change in the ownership structure with COAMC
losing its
controlling stake in CUPI through CUIH,
- A reduction in its capital score as measured by Fitch FBM to
below 'Adequate'
or solvency ratio computed under C-ROSS framework lower than
200% for a
prolonged period,
- Sustained decline in its underwriting profitability with a
combined ratio of
above 103%, or
- An increase in the company's financial leverage to more than
35%.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given CUPI's thin
capital buffer and
current credit metrics. Over the medium term, upgrade rating
triggers include
CUPI's ability to:
- Raise the score of Fitch Prism FBM to 'Strong' or higher,
- Improve the stability of its operating results with combined
ratio
persistently below 97%, and
- Maintain its financial leverage at less than 25%.
