(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Nigerian banks are sufficiently well
capitalised to
absorb the impact of the 40% effective devaluation of the naira
against the US
dollar seen as of yesterday, the third day of trading under the
country's new
market-driven exchange-rate policy regime, says Fitch Ratings.
Currency devaluation affects banks' capital ratios largely
because total
risk-weighted assets are inflated when foreign currency (FC)
assets are
translated back into naira, while capital is denominated in
local currency. We
assign ratings to 10 Nigerian banks and our assessment is that,
with a 40%
effective devaluation, the majority will not face an immediate
breach of
regulatory capital adequacy ratios (CARs). However, if the naira
continues to
weaken, buffers between minimum and reported CARs may decline to
a level which
heightens ratings sensitivity.
Fitch-rated banks report CARs ranging from 14% to 21%. The
devaluation will
impact ratios in different ways across rated banks, depending on
the level of
their FC risk-weighted assets and the size of their net open FC
positions. On
average, 45% of net lending in the Nigerian banking sector is
extended in FC
(almost entirely US dollars). Balance sheets tend to be
reasonably well-hedged,
although CARs are primarily affected by the revaluation of their
FC
risk-weighted assets into Naira. In our view, the immediate
impact of effective
devaluation on CARs reported by Fitch-rated banks will be a 2%
average
reduction.
Any erosion of capital ratios may be short-lived because banks
are profitable
despite the unfavourable operating environment. Rated banks
reported a 14%
average return on equity in 1Q16, we think dividend payouts will
probably be
conservative in 2016 and internal capital generation is expected
to remain
healthy.
Banks' ability to continue to generate solid performance
indicators largely
depends on developments in asset quality and loan impairment
trends. Impaired
loans represented an average of 5.5% gross loans across our
portfolio of rated
banks at end-1Q16, which is reasonable considering the tough
operating
environment. Loan loss cover is adequate for most banks, but we
expect impaired
loan ratios to rise in the wake of the naira devaluation. This
is because some
Nigerian corporates are not adequately hedged by FC income
streams and may find
it more difficult to service their FC loans. Most major Nigerian
corporates are
well hedged.
The success of the FX move in attracting portfolio inflows and
foreign direct
investment has yet to be tested. If successful, and FC supply
rises, we expect
FC liquidity for banks to ease which would allow them to meet FC
demand, and
meet their internal and external FC obligations.
New impaired loans emerging in 2015 and early 2016 are often
linked to the
trading and manufacturing sectors where the scarcity of FC
liquidity forced a
reliance on the parallel currency market where FC rates were far
higher. The new
FX regime could bring some relief if the supply of FC improves
substantially.
The oil sector is also responsible for an inflow of impairments
into some rated
banks. We believe that the oil sector's fundamental problems
pose a threat to
asset quality across the banking sector because of disruptions
to production and
because oil prices remain low. Around 25% of Nigerian banks'
lending is to the
oil sector. If problems in the sector persist, impaired loan
ratios could
accelerate further, further pressurising CARs.
The standalone viability ratings of the Nigerian banks are all
in the 'b' range,
indicating highly speculative fundamental credit quality.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
