KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
Credem's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone profile, as
captured by the
Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects the bank's moderately
healthy asset
quality, sound capitalisation and resilient profitability, due
to a business
model that is more diverse than that of many other Italian
medium-sized banks,
and a strategy of targeting customers of stronger credit
quality.
Profitability has remained resilient because of diversified
revenue sources. Net
interest income has been under pressure from higher competition
for
sound-quality retail and SME lending, which is only partly
offset by decreasing
funding costs. However, lower interest revenue has been partly
compensated by
stable fees and commissions generated from Credem's wealth
management and
insurance businesses. A turbulent market in 1Q16 had a negative
impact on such
fees, although this was reduced by the bank's modest dependence
on performance
fees. Although 2015 results benefited from a large one-off gain
from the sale of
Italian government bonds we believe that profitability will be
maintained in
2016 due to increasing business volumes.
Costs are high at Credem, both as a proportion of revenues and
of assets, and
have been affected by continued investments in IT systems and
controls and
compliance structures. On the other hand, loan impairment
charges have not been
as material at Credem as at other banks.
Asset quality is significantly better than that of other rated
Italian banks,
with low levels of concentrations and impaired loans (Credem
reported a gross
impaired loans-to-gross loans equal to 6.2% at end-1Q16, up
slightly from
end-2015 because of deleveraging over the period). The bank's
focus on
better-quality domestic SMEs and retail borrowers has allowed it
to avoid the
asset quality deterioration seen at the major Italian peers.
Credem's resilient profitability has allowed the bank to
generate capital
internally despite the payment of dividends to its 77% owner,
Credem Holding. At
end-1Q16, Fitch Core Capital was sound at 14.8% (the
fully-loaded CET1 ratio at
the same date was slightly lower at 13.8%), well above the
bank's projected
capital plans. The bank at end-1Q16 maintained a buffer of over
680bp over the
group's CET1 regulatory SREP requirement. The regulator the ECB
supervises the
Credem group on a consolidated basis at the level of Credem
Holding. The
consolidated Credem Holding CET1 ratio is slightly lower than at
Credem because
of the deduction of minority interests.
The bank is also less exposed to collateral valuations than its
Italian peers,
due to a low level of unreserved impaired loans to FCC (36% at
end-1Q16). It
should be noted that Credem is the only bank among rated
medium-sized banks in
Italy to report risk-weighted assets using an advanced internal
model, which
results in a lower weighting of assets than generally seen,
boosting its
regulatory ratios. Regulatory leverage (5% at end-2015) is, in
our view,
moderate but higher than at most medium-sized Italian banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that a bank becomes non-viable. The EU's
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Credem's subordinated callable Tier 2 debt are rated one notch
below the bank's
VR. The notes are notched down once for loss severity to reflect
below-average
recovery prospects. No notching is applied for incremental
non-performance risk
because write-down of the notes will only occur once the point
of non-viability
is reached and there is no coupon flexibility prior to
non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Credem's VR and IDRs are primarily sensitive to a material
deterioration in
asset quality, which could be the result of weaker underwriting
standards, which
we do not expect. Ratings could also be downgraded if its
capitalisation
deteriorates as a result of strong loan growth or if the bank
increases its risk
appetite.
An upgrade is unlikely as Fitch would not rate Credem, a small
domestic bank,
above the Italian sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). Therefore, the
bank's rating
is also sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Credem.
While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt are sensitive to a change in
the bank's VR. The
rating is also sensitive to a change in notching if Fitch
revises its assessment
of loss severity or incremental non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credito Emiliano
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated note, XS1199020295: affirmed at 'BBB'
