KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Creval's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone profile, as
captured by the
Viability Rating (VR).
Creval's capitalisation is weak relative to the bank's risk
profile and this
factor has a strong influence on the VR. In our opinion,
Creval's large stock of
unreserved impaired loans, which were equal to a high 140% of
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) at end-2015, renders the institution highly vulnerable to
even moderate
shocks. The ratio has increased despite a strengthening of
regulatory capital in
recent years as impaired loans have continued to increase, and
because of the
bank's reliance on collateral, which results in a fairly low
coverage of
impaired loans. We expect the bank's capitalisation to remain
under pressure as
long as the stock of impaired loans remains high and internal
capital generation
remains at its current low levels.
Gross impaired loans accounted for 25% of gross loans at
end-1Q16, which is high
compared with domestic and international peers. Asset quality
deteriorated
because of a weak economic environment in Italy, but also
because of the bank's
fairly high exposure to a weak real estate sector. Because loan
impairment
allowances take into account the value of collateral backing the
loan, which
takes a long time to realise, the bank is exposed to changes in
the value of
collateral, which is often in the form of real estate assets. We
expect Creval's
VR to remain rated below investment-grade at least as long as
unreserved
impaired loans account for more than 100% of FCC.
Creval has reduced its risk appetite and is addressing its asset
quality
problems more actively than peers through tighter underwriting
standards, more
efficient recovery and collection processes and sales of
impaired loans. While
these actions are positive for asset quality, we believe that
any improvement in
asset quality will only be gradual given the nascent market for
impaired loans
in Italy, and pressure on commercial real estate prices.
The bank posted operating losses from 2012 to 2015, but net
income was boosted
in 2015 by a EUR250m one-off gain. We expect operating
profitability to remain
weak throughout 2016. Creval's business model largely depends on
traditional
commercial lending and deposit-taking, which makes its
profitability vulnerable
to low interest rates and keen competition for better-quality
clients. The bank
has been successful in sustaining its net interest margin by
reducing funding
costs but high operating expenses and loan impairment charges
(LICs) have
resulted in weak overall profitability.
The bank's cost/income ratio of above 60% in 2015 is high but
shows a moderately
improving trend. Creval is focusing on managing costs more
efficiently and has
implemented plans to reduce staff numbers and to simplify its
group structure.
However, we do not expect these cuts to be large enough to
result in a
significant improvement in efficiency.
LICs have fallen as the flow of new impaired loans has reduced
in recent
quarters but we believe that current reserve coverage is
insufficient for the
bank to sell existing impaired loans at book value and that it
may have to write
down the loans further before a sale.
Funding and liquidity are adequate and have proved stable to
date. Funding
sources are adequately diversified, but Creval's status of
regional bank means
that funding will remain largely dependent on customer deposits,
particularly in
the bank's home region of Lombardy. Customer deposits are
sufficiently granular,
reflecting the prevalence of private depositors over SME and
corporate deposits.
This should also underpin funding stability. Creval has access
to central bank
sources, if required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Creval's ratings are primarily sensitive to a further
deterioration in asset
quality, which could be the result of a further deterioration in
the operating
environment, and to a reduction in the reserve coverage of
existing impaired
loans. A further increase in impaired loans net of reserves in
relation to FCC
would likely result in a downgrade. Creval's ratings would also
come under
pressure if the bank fails to improve its operating efficiency
or to improve
sustainable operating profitability.
An upgrade would be contingent on a material improvement in
asset quality and
substantially stronger internal capital generation through a
sustained
improvement in operating profitability.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Creval.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credito Valtellinese
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN: affirmed at 'BB'/'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
